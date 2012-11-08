HONG KONG Nov 9 Books banned in China have been
flying off the shelves in Hong Kong in the run-up to China's
leadership transition as mainland people seek insight into the
decision makers who will run their country and the rivals who
have fallen out of favour.
Hong Kong, a former British territory that returned to
Chinese rule in 1997 under a deal that preserved much of its
autonomy, has its own laws that include liberal publication
rights.
As a result, mainland officials, businessmen and students
eager to read up on China's most sensitive issues flock to the
city's book shops.
"They want to know more about their fellow competitors - who
goes up, who goes down and who's in trouble," said Paul Tang,
director of People Book Cafe on the second floor of a shopping
centre in the busy Causeway Bay district.
Tang attracts shoppers' attention with a portrait of Mao
Zedong at the entrance of his shop and a sign in Chinese script
promising "banned books".
China's ruling Communist Party chooses a new leadership team
for the first time in a decade in a congress that began on
Thursday. Speculation has been rife about whose stars are on the
rise and whose are on the way down.
Sales of banned political books have gone up by 30 percent
over the past year, Tang said.
His customers include men who he believes are Chinese
intelligence officers who regularly fork out hundreds of dollars
for books about politics.
"It's a major stop for information-gathering," he said of
his shop.
High on the best-seller list of banned Chinese-language
books are "Seven Members in the Standing Committee" by Xian Fe
and Cheng Gong and "New Biography of X i Jinping" by Liang Jian.
Xi is expected to become China's top leader at the end of
the week-long congress.
Promising a more racy read is "Mistresses of Top Officials
in the Chinese Empire" by Shen Lin and Fang Yan Hong.
Another favourite is "China's Best Actor: Wen Jiabao" by
activist Yu Jie. Wen is the outgoing prime minister.
Tang said businessmen were eager for books that offered
insight into how the leadership transition could affect them.
"TOO SENSITIVE"
The leadership change has been marred by the downfall of a
former top leader, Bo Xilai, which has exposed rifts in the
party as it tries to pull off a smooth transition against a
backdrop of murder, plots and prison sentences.
Another book-shop owner who only wanted to be identified by
his surname, Lin, also said tight-lipped mainland officials
regularly browsed his shelves.
"They won't tell you a thing but you just know they're
officials in the government or military," said Lin, owner of the
Causeway Bay Bookstore.
China has long banned books it deems a threat to the
leadership or to stability. But a ban often fires interest in
the book across the border in Hong Kong.
In the nearby Best Reading Bookstore, publications billed as
"politically sensitive" fill nearly half the shelf space. Their
sales have jumped almost 50 percent over the past year, said
assistant manager Mag Chan.
Mainlanders, who have to get a visa to visit Hong Kong,
trade tips on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, on how to
smuggle books. Some suggest the old trick of putting them in
innocuous covers.
Zhang Qianye, 25, a mainlander who works in Hong Kong and
often takes banned books to China, said customs officials caught
her in March with a book about Liu Xiaobo, a human rights
activist who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.
The agents confiscated the book but that won't stop her
trying again.
"Information is destined to be free-flow. Customs just can't
stop it," she said.
Back at Tang's shop a middle-aged mainlander surnamed Zhang
said that with the congress on, it was far too risky to try to
smuggle books back home: "The timing is just too sensitive".
But after a couple of hours of browsing, he seemed impressed
and emboldened by all the "insider news" on offer.
"I guess it should be all right if I just take one," he
said.
