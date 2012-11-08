(Adds comments by ICBC, Bank of China executives)

BEIJING Nov 8 Top officials from China's central and local governments, key economic institutions, industry regulators and the country's major companies are in Beijing to attend the ruling Communist Party congress, which is meeting to choose new leaders.

They are discussing a wide variety of issues, including those affecting industries as well as the broader economic challenges and reforms that must be addressed over the next decade.

Following are comments made by congress delegates:

MA JIANTANG, NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS CHIEF

"When the economy is facing downward risks, the inflation pressure will also recede accordingly.

"We may not have very big inflation pressure in the fourth quarter of this year and the next year, but we should not lower our guard against inflation either."

YANG KAISHENG, PRESIDENT OF INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA

On the outlook for the bank's non-performing loan ratio in the face of an economic slowdown: "We have confidence that they will remain stable."

LI LIHUI, PRESIDENT OF BANK OF CHINA

On the bank's overseas expansion plans:

"Bank of China will continue to open offices in Asia, eastern Europe and Africa to serve overseas Chinese companies."

He added that the bank is open to acquisitions in Europe but does not have a specific target or information it can disclose now. (Reporting by Beijing bureau; Compiled by Nick Edwards and Jason Subler; Editing by Ken Wills)