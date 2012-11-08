(Adds comments by ICBC, Bank of China executives)
BEIJING Nov 8 Top officials from China's
central and local governments, key economic institutions,
industry regulators and the country's major companies are in
Beijing to attend the ruling Communist Party congress, which is
meeting to choose new leaders.
They are discussing a wide variety of issues, including
those affecting industries as well as the broader economic
challenges and reforms that must be addressed over the next
decade.
Following are comments made by congress delegates:
MA JIANTANG, NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS CHIEF
"When the economy is facing downward risks, the inflation
pressure will also recede accordingly.
"We may not have very big inflation pressure in the fourth
quarter of this year and the next year, but we should not lower
our guard against inflation either."
YANG KAISHENG, PRESIDENT OF INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK
OF CHINA
On the outlook for the bank's non-performing loan ratio in
the face of an economic slowdown: "We have confidence that they
will remain stable."
LI LIHUI, PRESIDENT OF BANK OF CHINA
On the bank's overseas expansion plans:
"Bank of China will continue to open offices in Asia,
eastern Europe and Africa to serve overseas Chinese companies."
He added that the bank is open to acquisitions in Europe but
does not have a specific target or information it can disclose
now.
(Reporting by Beijing bureau; Compiled by Nick Edwards and
Jason Subler; Editing by Ken Wills)