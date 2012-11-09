(Adds comment from party secretary of Jiangsu province)
BEIJING Nov 9 Top officials from China's
central and local governments, key economic institutions,
industry regulators and the country's major companies are in
Beijing to attend the ruling Communist Party congress, which is
meeting to choose new leaders.
They are discussing a wide variety of issues, including
those affecting industries as well as the broader economic
challenges and reforms that must be addressed over the next
decade.
Following are comments made by congress delegates:
WANG YONG, CHAIRMAN, STATE-OWNED ASSETS SUPERVISION AND
ADMINISTRATION COMMISSION:
"As enterprises, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) need to
develop themselves. If they don't do it, they are not
enterprises.
"The direction of SOE reform should be: SOEs must be more
market oriented and they must keep strengthening their vitality
and influence."
"Scholars may have different views, but that's the
development requirement for enterprises and the state."
GUO SHUQING, CHAIRMAN, CHINA SECURITIES REGULATORY
COMMISSION:
"Technological innovation in the United States, Britain, and
France is supported by venture capital and startup investment. A
positive environment for equity finance must be the foundation
for innovation. This can push China to enter sectors dominated
by developed countries.
"The real economy is still focused on low-value-added
production - it's intimately related to the fact that our
financial system is not developed. The real economy lags behind
because financing is difficult and expensive.
"We hope that insurance can increase participation in the
securities and futures markets. That will make the market more
stable and allow it to develop faster.
"Even though the capital markets have some problems, I have
confidence that China's capital markets are about to welcome a
period of rapid development and deliver stable returns to
investors."
SUN JIACHENG, VICE CHAIRMAN, CHINESE PEOPLE'S POLITICAL
CONSULTATIVE CONFERENCE (THE ADVISORY BODY TO PARLIAMENT):
"While expanding local level democracy, we must put great
emphasis on building democratic oversight of the party's leading
officials.
"The biggest risk comes from the top levels. The '89
political storm was a problem in the upper levels. The collapse
of the Communist Party Soviet Union over the course of several
decades can be blamed on (Mikhail) Gorbachev. And the Bo Xilai
problem has rung an alarm for us to retain our purity, resolve
and unity in the upper ranks of the party. This point is
extremely important. The system must restrain and regularize our
activities, and strengthen oversight."
WANG HUISHENG, CHAIRMAN, STATE DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT
COMPANY:
On its role as a state-owned investment company:
"We remained unswervingly committed to uniting our
development goals with the country's national strategy and
social needs. We invested in big projects and made a big impact.
We strengthened state-owned enterprises and secured the
foundation for development.
"We remained unswervingly committed to exercising
state-owned capital's power of motivation, influence, and
control in emerging industries related to national security and
the country's economic foundation and lifeblood."
LI XIAOPENG, VICE GOVERNOR OF SHANXI PROVINCE:
On progress in reforming the coal mining sector:
"We have been actively promoting the consolidation of mining
resources and mergers and reorganisation of coal mine companies.
The number of coal mines and entities has fallen sharply, at the
same time the coal production capacity, the technology and
safety standards have improved sharply.
"The efficiency of resource usage and the level of
environmental protection have improved significantly. This has
laid a good foundation for the sustainable development of the
coal mine industry."
LUO ZHIJUN, PARTY SECRETARY OF JIANGSU PROVINCE:
On China's manufacturing industry (Jiangsu is one of China's
manufacturing centres alongside Guangdong, Zhejiang and
Shandong):
"Our industrial sector is big, but it isn't strong. Our
manufacturers are among the biggest in the country, but there is
a sizeable portion that is not home-grown, does not have the
core technology, and is in the processing trade. Our service
sector as a portion of the economy is still inadequate, compared
to the industrial sector. The driving force of domestic
consumption is weak. At the same time, in terms of economic
structure, we still have many low-end or mid- to low-end
manufacturers that we think lack competitive edge in the
international market."
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau, Kevin Yao and John Ruwitch;
Compiled by Jason Subler; Editing by Ken Wills)