* Vehicle sales to rise to 1.3 mln a yr by 2015 from 0.6 mln
expected this yr
* Exports to rise to 0.3 mln by 2015 from 0.1 mln this yr
By Hui Li and Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Nov 9 China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd
aims to more than double annual vehicle
sales by 2015, gaining steam in part from exports, company
chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.
Speaking during a session of the Communist Party's congress,
Wei said Great Wall Motor plans to sell a total of 1.3 million
vehicles a year by 2015, up from more than 600,000 vehicles it
expects to sell this year.
By 2015, he said Great Wall Motor's exports should total
300,000 vehicles a year, about one-fourth of its expected
overall sales by then and up significantly from the 100,000 cars
the company expects to sell outside China this year.
Great Wall Motor is already one of China's biggest exporters
of motor vehicles, selling sedans, sport-utility vehicles and
pickup trucks mostly in emerging markets such as Russia and
South Africa.
Over time, however, it has ambitions in the United States
and Western Europe.
"We are aiming to export to higher end markets like Europe,"
Wei said in response to a reporter's question.
In order to improve vehicle quality and make products more
attractive, Wei said Great Wall Motor is investing in
technology.
The company, he said, is currently building a 5-billion-yuan
technical center in its home base of Baoding, an industrial city
160 kilometers southwest of Beijing, which is slated to open in
2014.
Among other technologies, the company is developing
"new-energy" cars, such as conventional gasoline-electric
hybrids and so-called plug-in electric cars. Those cars are
expected to hit the market in two years, he said.
Great Wall Motor is known for its pickup trucks and SUVs,
although it has been making efforts more recently to break into
the passenger sedan market.
Its longer-term ambition is to directly challenge global
peers such as General Motors Co and Mercedes-Benz. To do
so, it is trying to adopt more distinctive designs and has
tapped foreign talent for help.
In 2010, the company hired Andreas Deufel, formerly of
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz arm, to design more original
vehicles.
"Great Wall Motor will try to match world's famous brands in
the quality of our products, and build super cost-effective
cars," Wei said.