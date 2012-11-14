BEIJING Nov 14 Delegates to China's Communist
Party congress will offer the first clues to a generational
leadership succession on Wednesday after a preliminary vote on
replacements for President Hu Jintao and others this week.
After days of turgid speeches and rhetorical displays of
party unity, the five-yearly congress will almost certainly
approve Hu's "state of the nation" work report and an as yet
unknown revision to the party charter.
The 2,270 carefully vetted delegates will vote in a new
Central Committee, a ruling council with around 200 full members
and 170 or so alternate members with no voting rights, as the
congress formally ends. At least eight percent of candidates
were cut in an initial vote on Tuesday.
The committee will in turn, on Thursday, appoint a Politburo
of a few dozen members and a Politburo Standing Committee, the
innermost ring of power with possibly seven members, reduced
from the current nine.
Vice President Xi Jinping has long been expected to take
over from Hu, first as party chief and then as president when
parliament meets for its annual session in March. Vice Premier
Li Keqiang is Premier Wen Jiabao's anointed successor.
More than slogans, the membership of these elite bodies
should foretell economic and political policy direction in the
years ahead, how much influence Hu will maintain and who,
looking a decade ahead, could be China's next leaders.
All eyes will be on surprise omissions to the Central
Committee; inability to access that body rules out candidates
for the Politburo and the Standing Committee.
While Xi and Li's names are virtually assured of appearing,
the potential exists for some other top candidates not to make
it.
Sources with ties to the leadership have told Reuters that
the vote for the Central Committee is likely to have 20-40
percent more candidates that seats, allowing for possible
surprises.
The Central Committee then chooses the Politburo and the
Standing Committee, possibly with more candidates than seats for
the first time, the sources said.
The membership of the two elite bodies could give an idea of
China's political and economic direction, especially if it ends
being dominated by conservatives instead of those with a
reputation to push reform.
Advocates of reform are pressing Xi to cut back the
privileges of state-owned firms, make it easier for rural
migrants to settle in cities, fix a fiscal system that
encourages local governments to live off land expropriations
and, above all, tether the powers of a state that they say risks
suffocating growth and fanning discontent.
Hu's work report warned that corruption threatened the
party's rule and the state, but said the party must stay in
charge as it battles growing social unrest.