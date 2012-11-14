* Problem-solver Wang Qishan expected to head
anti-corruption body
* Anointed successors Xi and Li elected to key committee as
expected
* Central Bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan likely to step down
* Central Committee to vote on Thursday for party's
innermost ring of power
By Sui-Lee Wee and John Ruwitch
BEIJING, Nov 14 One of China's most senior
financial officials is likely to lead the fight against
corruption, a top priority in the world's second-biggest
economy, following his appointment to a key council at the end
of the Communist Party's 18th congress on Wednesday.
Known as "the chief firefighter", Wang Qishan, 64, is
currently the vice-premier in charge of economic affairs, under
Premier Wen Jiabao.
Wang, an experienced trade negotiator and former banker,
sorted out a debt crisis in southern Guangdong province where he
was vice governor in the late 1990s. Later, he replaced the
sacked Beijing mayor after a cover-up of the deadly SARS virus
in 2003.
Wang is now a shoo-in for the elite standing committee, the
highest level of decision-making in China, after being elected
to the party's Central Committee and its graft-battling Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection.
The move comes on the eve of the unveiling of China's new
top leadership team that will guide the world's most populous
nation in the coming five years as it deals with rising social
unrest and global and domestic economic uncertainty.
"The bad news is that we are going to lose one of the most
capable economic affairs managers in the country," said Bo
Zhiyue, a Chinese politics expert at the National University of
Singapore.
"The good news is that the new Chinese leadership is really
interested in doing something about corruption," he added. "With
the nickname 'firefighter', I think he would be one of the most
capable leaders of the Politburo Standing Committee."
A former head of China Construction Bank, Wang
is an experienced negotiator who has led finance and trade
negotiations as well as the Strategic and Economic Dialogue with
the United States, and is a favourite of foreign investors.
While his new role will take him away from a financial
portfolio, Wang can focus his efforts on battling graft, which
outgoing president Hu Jintao said last week threatened the
party's rule and the state.
The run-up to the generational leadership transition at this
congress has been overshadowed by the dramatic downfall of
senior politician Bo Xilai, who has been expelled from the party
and faces possible charges of corruption and abuse of power.
On Wednesday, the 2,270 carefully vetted party delegates
cast their votes in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People
for the new central committee of 205 full members and 171
alternate members with no voting rights.
The committee will in turn, on Thursday, appoint a Politburo
of about two dozen members and a Politburo Standing Committee,
the innermost ring of power with possibly seven members, reduced
from the current nine.
Other people elected to the central committee were Vice
President Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Li Keqiang, the anointed
successors of Hu Jintao and Premier Wen Jiabao, respectively,
though their ascent was never in doubt.
However, central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan was not elected,
indicating he will step down.
"The congress elected a new central committee of the party
and replaced older leaders with younger ones," Hu told the
closing ceremony of the congress, a mix of model workers, CEOs,
soldiers and ethnic minorities in traditional clothing.
SCRIPTED
The election was carefully scripted. Leadership changes have
been thrashed out in advance through horse-trading between party
elders and retiring leaders anxious to preserve political power
and protect family interests, but must go through a
choreographed election process at the congress.
Xi had long been expected to take over from Hu, first as
party chief at this congress and then as president when
parliament meets for its annual session in March, completing the
party's second orderly succession since it took power in 1949.
One lingering question that will also be answered on
Thursday is whether Hu will hang on to his role as chairman of
the Central Military Commission, the supreme decision-making
body for China's nuclear-armed 2.3 million-strong military.
Hu's predecessor, Jiang Zemin, only relinquished the post
two years after handing the reins of the party to Hu in 2002.
The final make-up of the standing committee will not be
known for sure until the new leaders emerge at a brief ceremony
in the Great Hall on Thursday.
Although the central committee chooses the Politburo and the
standing committee, possibly with more candidates than seats for
the first time, the outcomes have already been decided at this
point by the party's power-brokers, sources with ties to the
leadership have told Reuters.
The membership of these elite bodies should foretell
economic and political policy direction in the years ahead, how
much influence Hu will retain and who, looking a decade ahead,
could be China's next leaders.
It could give an idea of China's political and economic
direction, especially if it ends up being dominated by
conservatives instead of those with a reputation to push reform.
"We must be prepared for some really bad news," said Wang
Zhengxu, a senior research fellow at the University of
Nottingham's School of Contemporary Chinese Studies in Britain.
"The conservative old guys may get all the really good seats
and those we think of as colourful, capable guys get the poorer
jobs."
Advocates of reform are pressing Xi to cut back the
privileges of state-owned firms, make it easier for rural
migrants to settle in cities, fix a fiscal system that
encourages local governments to live off land expropriations
and, above all, tether the powers of a state that they say risks
suffocating growth and fanning discontent.
After days of turgid speeches and rhetorical displays of
party unity, the five-yearly congress also unanimously approved
Hu's "state of the nation" work report and approved a revision
to the party charter further enshrining Hu's theory of
sustainable and equitable development.
Hu told delegates that "we should free up our minds (and)
implement the policy of reform" before the closing ceremony
ended with playing of Internationale, the traditional Communist
anthem.