By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 15 Where other top Chinese leaders
can only stand around and look awkward in the presence of
English-speaking dignitaries, premier-in-waiting Li Keqiang
stands out for his casual and disarming command of the language.
Li's English skills say more about the man who will run the
world's second-largest economy than just an ability to schmooze
U.S. CEOs and European prime ministers - they were learned as
part of a surprisingly liberal university education.
Over three decades ago, Li entered the prestigious Peking
University, a member of the storied "class of '77" who passed
the first higher education entrance exams held after Mao
Zedong's convulsive Cultural Revolution, which had effectively
put university education on hold.
More than any other Chinese party leader, Li, 57, was
immersed in the intellectual and political ferment of the
following decade of reform under former paramount leader Deng
Xiaoping. That period ended in the 1989 pro-democracy Tiananmen
Square protests that were crushed by the military.
As a student at Peking University, Li befriended ardent
pro-democracy advocates, some of whom later became outright
challengers to party control. His friends included activists who
went into exile after the June 1989 crackdown.
He was caught up in the fervour of political and economic
reform, helping translate "The Due Process of Law" by Lord
Denning, the famed English jurist, into Chinese.
Li arrived at university in early 1978 from Anhui province
in eastern China, dirt-poor farming country where his father was
an official and where he was sent to toil in the fields during
the Cultural Revolution.
He chose law, a discipline silenced for years as a
reactionary pursuit and in the late 1970s still steeped in
Soviet-inspired doctrines.
In a brief memoir of his time at university, Li paid tribute
to Gong Xiangrui, one of the few Chinese law professors schooled
in the West to survive Mao's purges, and recalled the heady
atmosphere of the time.
"SCHOLARLY OUTLOOK"
"I was a student at Peking University for close to a decade,
while a so-called 'knowledge explosion' was rapidly expanding,"
Li wrote in an essay published in a 2008 book.
"I was searching for not just knowledge, but also to mould a
temperament, to cultivate a scholarly outlook."
But while classmates headed off to policy research,
independent activism and even outright dissent, Li struck a more
cautious course, abandoning ideas of study abroad and climbing
the Communist Party's Youth League, then a reformist-tinged
ladder to higher office.
He rose in the Youth League while completing a master's
degree in law and then an economics doctorate under Professor Li
Yining, a well-known advocate of market reforms.
In 1998, he was sent to Henan province, a poor and restless
belt of rural central China, rising to become party secretary
for two years, during which he was accused by activists of
cracking down on them after an AIDS scandal. In late 2004, he
was made party chief of Liaoning, a rustbelt province striving
to attract investment and reinvent itself as a modern industrial
heartland.
Li was named to the powerful nine-member party standing
committee in 2007.
Li's patron, President Hu Jintao, began his tenure as leader
with promises of respecting the law and constitution. But his
government has since overseen a crackdown on dissent that
resorted to widespread extra-judicial detentions.
Today, Li appears more at ease in small groups than in
public. Businessmen and academics say they have been impressed
with his diligent studies of policy.
After a decade in power, Hu and former premier Wen Jiabao
have retired from their party posts and will step down from the
presidency and premiership, respectively, in 2013.
Li's ascent marks an extraordinary rise for a man who, as a
youth, worked on a commune in Anhui's Fengyang County -
notoriously poor even for Mao's time and one of the first places
to quietly revive private bonuses in farming in the late 1970s.
By the time he left, Li was a party member and secretary of his
production brigade.
In spite of his liberal past, Li's elevation is unlikely to
bring much change on the political front, where reforms would
require more unified support for any serious change.