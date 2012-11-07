By John Ruwitch
BEIJING Nov 7 In 1981, five years after his
death, China's ruling Communist Party began to save history from
Mao Zedong.
Today, speculation about whether it is poised to finish the
job has cast a spotlight on one of the most emotive debates
simmering inside the party - how much of Mao can it erase
without undermining its authority.
The debate is also a proxy for the more tangible battle
inside the party over the direction and extent of future
reforms.
Recent omissions of the term "Mao Zedong Thought" from some
policy statements have piqued speculation that the party might
remove it from the party charter when it amends the document at
the 18th Party Congress, which starts on Thursday.
To critics, boilerplate references to "Mao Zedong Thought"
have been devoid of meaning for years. Mao, after all, thought
revolution and communism - not harmony and capitalism. It seems
clear which path the party has chosen for China.
Supporters, however, note that "Mao Thought" long ago was
expanded to encompass much more than just Mao's individual, and
often radical, cogitations. It was, at its essence, a set of
arguments that originally justified the pursuit of Marxist
revolution in poor, agrarian China.
Supporters believe to this day that it underpins the party's
legitimacy and grounds it in a set of guiding principles.
This year's downfall of Bo Xilai, the former leader of the
western city of Chongqing who once had prospects for higher
office, is a consequence of the battle within the party, experts
say.
After his appointment in 2007, Bo turned Chongqing into a
showcase of pro-Mao "red" culture and his policies for
egalitarian, state-led growth. Bo's wife has been convicted of
murder and he has been expelled from the party, accused of
corruption and abuse of power - charges frequently used to
discredit disgraced officials.
"It's not a question of whether they think about it or not,"
a source with ties to the leadership said of removing "Mao
Zedong Thought" from the party constitution.
"It's a question of whether or not they have the guts."
The party's policymaking Central Committee approved an
amendment to the party's constitution on Monday that would
update the document "to reflect the party's latest theoretical
achievements in localising Marxism and practical experience",
the Xinhua news agency reported. Details were not made public.
The new leaders expected to be anointed at the 18th Party
Congress, however, have given few hints that they will espouse
radical change. Incoming President Xi Jinping and the presumed
Premier, Li Keqiang, are seen at best as cautious reformers.
However, sources have said Xi and outgoing President Hu
Jintao successor are pushing the party to adopt a more
democratic process for choosing the new leadership this month,
which would be a major reform.
INCREMENTAL STEPS
The party has been inching away from Mao since 1981 when it
issued a pivotal historical resolution admitting that the
revolutionary leader, who had been treated like a god during the
1966-76 Cultural Revolution, had made some large mistakes.
"The horizons of the re-evaluation have continually been
pushed back," said Rebecca Karl, a New York University history
professor who has written a book on Mao.
By the 1990s, Mao's errors were understood to include not
just the Cultural Revolution, but also the 1958-61 Great Leap
Forward, which caused a famine that killed as many as 30 million
people. The line was later pushed back to include
collectivisation in the early 1950s, Karl said.
At the same time, party congresses have been used to
formalise incremental policy steps away from much of what Mao
stood and fought for, analysts say.
The concept of "Socialism With Chinese Characteristics" was
added to the party constitution in 1992 and "Deng Xiaoping
Theory" made its way in five years later, formalising China's
turn toward the market.
In 2002, the charter was amended to allow entrepreneurs into
the party and assert that the party represents the interests of
all Chinese people, not just workers and peasants.
Meanwhile, "Mao Zedong Thought", which originated in the
1930s, continues rhetorically to be recognised as one of the
party's guiding principles, an extension of Marxism-Leninism
tweaked for China.
The term was introduced into the party charter first in the
1940s but was removed in the late 1950s after de-Stalinisation
started in the Soviet Union, dismantling the dictator's cult
status. The term was re-installed in the late 1960s and has been
a part of the constitution since.
"Mao Thought" has been bent and re-shaped time and again
over the decades to serve the politics of the day. In practical
terms "it has been completely gutted", said Karl.
REMOVING MAO
That does not make it meaningless, though.
"The erasure of 'Mao Zedong Thought' with the continued
presence of the party erase the guarantee - however
notional, however rhetorical, however far-fetched - of the
arrival of socialism somewhere down the road," she said.
Han Deqiang, a Beijing University of Aeronautics and
Astronautics professor and founder of the neo-Maoist
organisation Utopia, says removal of Mao thought would also pull
the rug out from under the party.
"If you take out 'Mao Zedong Thought', then the regime not
only has no electoral legality, but would also have no
historical legality. Where will its legitimacy come from?" he
said.
Mao, the man, remains a potent symbol. His Mona Lisa smile
hangs over Tiananmen Square and on banknotes.
Keeping Mao without retaining an element of "Mao Zedong
Thought" in the ruling ideology would require some fancy
rhetorical footwork and, potentially, some honest discussions
party leaders may not be ready for, including about the Great
Leap and the Cultural Revolution--politically sensitive topics
that are rarely discussed publicly.
"If they are unable to truthfully face up to what happened
at that time then they are definitely still going to be bound by
Mao Zedong Thought, and will not be able to let it go," said
Zhang Sizhi, a lawyer who defended Mao's wife Jiang Qing in her
1980 trial as a member of the "Gang of Four".