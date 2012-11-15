BEIJING Nov 15 China's seven-man Politburo
Standing Committee, a group whose reformist credentials are few
and far between, was in the spotlight on Thursday as it paraded
before the world to cap a secretive Communist leadership
transition.
But the 18 other people who make up the Politburo -
including two who have exhibited relative openness to political
experimentation and two who were born in the 1960s - will be in
on all major policy decisions for the next five years.
The line-up also includes two women for the first time since
the height of the Cultural Revolution in 1969, when the wives of
Chairman Mao Zedong and then vice chairman Lin Biao were on it.
Sun Chunlan, 62, who sources said is a front-runner to
become party boss of the northern port city of Tianjin, joined
Liu Yandong as the second woman on the Politburo. Liu is tipped
to become a vice premier.
The 25-member Politburo is a mix of military and civilian
leaders from a range of provinces and regions.
Wang Yang, Guangdong party boss, and Li Yuanchao, party
organisation head, were among Politburo members whose standing
committee hopes were stymied, though they remain contenders for
spots at the next party congress in five years.
Among China's most reform-minded senior politicians, their
exclusion from the innermost ring of power is seen by critics as
a blow to the party's capacity to reform itself as it contends
with corruption, social unrest and environmental degradation.
"People will want to ask: what happened to Li Yuanchao? What
happened to Wang Yang?" said Cheng Li, a senior fellow at the
Brookings Institution in Washington, who warned that the
conservative line-up of standing committee members could face an
"overwhelming" political bottleneck.
While the average age of the new standing committee
increased to 63.4 years from 62.1 five years ago, the Politburo
was a shade younger at 61.16 compared with 61.44 five years ago.
Pulling the Politburo's average age down are two next
generation leaders - Sun Zhengcai and Hu Chunhua, according to
the line-up. Both are 49, and are part of a cohort of leaders
expected to reach the pinnacle of power a decade from now.
This new generation has shown a keener sense of the factors
that will shape China's future, from environmental devastation
to the rich-poor divide.
Sun is tipped to become party boss of the southwestern
metropolis of Chongqing and Hu is likely to take over as party
boss of the southern economic powerhouse of Guangdong, sources
have said.
Beijing party boss Guo Jinlong was promoted to the
Politburo, Xinhua said. Shanghai Mayor Han Zheng also made it, a
sign he will be party boss of the country's financial capital.
Public Security Minister Meng Jianzhu also joined the
Politburo and will oversee domestic security. That portfolio was
downgraded from the standing committee after fears Meng's
predecessor had become too powerful and in the wake of the
dramatic downfall of one-time high-flyer Bo Xilai.
Liu Qibao also made the cut, and is now a shoo-in to become
the party's propaganda minister, who oversees media and the
Internet.
Generals Fan Changlong and Xu Qiliang, newly appointed vice
chairmen of the decision-making Central Military Commission, are
military representatives in the Politburo.