BEIJING, Nov 9 China Electronics Corp said a
territorial spat between China and Japan had put on hold a plan
to cooperate with Sharp Corp to build an advanced LCD
plant - a plan the Japanese company later denied.
The cooperation on the production of 10th generation LCD
panels has been approved by China's top economic planning agency
but "has been delayed due to the widely known reason, including
the purchase of the islands by the Japanese government," Rui
Xiaowu, chairman of state-owned China Electronics told reporters
on the sidelines of the Communist Party Congress in Beijing.
However, Sharp spokeswoman Miyuki Nakayama later denied the
existence of such a cooperation plan.
"Sharp is not involved in this matter, and there is no fact
of collaboration with China Electronics Corporation," she said
via email.
Sharp last year said that cooperation with China Electronics
Corp had stalled because Chinese authorities were only prepared
to approve a 10th generation plant rather than the 8th
generation facility earlier agreed. Sharp has so far been
unwilling to export its most advanced LCD technology.
Xiaowu's earlier comment was taken as evidence of another
hit to a Japanese firm following a surge in anti-Japanese
sentiment in China.
Japanese car makers have reported a slide in sales in China
since mid-September, when Japan's move to nationalise two
disputed islands in the East China Sea, known as the Diaoyu in
Chinese and the Senkaku in Japanese, triggered violent protests
and calls for boycotts of Japanese products across China.
China Electronics and Sharp entered into a partnership in
2009 to jointly produce Sharp's 6th and 8th generation TFT-LCD
panels. No formal agreement regarding 10th generation substrates
was every announced.
In April, TPV Technology Ltd, a unit of China
Electronics, said it would form a joint venture to build China's
first 10th generation TFT-LCD factory. It did not disclose where
it would acquire the necessary technology for 10th generation
LCD panels, which is solely owned by Sharp.
