BEIJING Nov 9 China will not allow foreign
observers into restive Tibet to probe human rights abuses, an
official said on Friday, dismissing mounting international
pressure for an independent investigation in the troubled
mountainous region.
Some 68 Tibetans have set themselves on fire since March
2011 in protest against Chinese rule over Tibetan regions. At
least 56 have died, according to Tibetan rights groups.
At least eight of the self-immolations had been reported in
the Tibet Autonomous Region, a province-level administrative
area under the central government. The rest occurred in
Tibetan-populated areas of other provinces in southwestern
China.
The United Nations' most senior human rights official, Navi
Pillay, urged China last week to allow independent human rights
monitors to visit Tibet and address deep-rooted frustrations.
But a top Chinese-appointed official said this would not
happen.
"We hope that (people) from all fields within the country
and outside go to Tibet often to look around, study and travel,
but as to some other aspects, we are not that welcoming," said
Qiangba Puncog, chairman of Tibet's rubber stamp regional
assembly.
"(Those) who think there are any problems in Tibet, human
rights problems, arrogantly wanting to pursue investigations, to
use these situations to propose entering Tibet, (I'm) afraid we
feel it's inappropriate," he told reporters on the sidelines of
a Communist Party congress.
The remarks come as the Tibet-government-in-exile said
thousands of Tibetan students took to the streets on Friday in
Rebkong county in eastern Qinghai province after a Tibetan youth
burned himself to death on Thursday.
A total of seven Tibetans have set fire to themselves in the
past six days, according to Tibetan rights group International
Campaign for Tibet, the highest frequency of self-immolations
since the wave of anti-China demonstrations began.
China has barred foreign journalists from Tibet and
prevented many others from travelling to surrounding Tibetan
regions, making independent verification difficult.
Qiangba Puncog, however, told a room packed with reporters
that "(we) welcome all of you to go to Tibet to see Tibet's real
situation. Listening is false, seeing is believing." He did not
say when foreign reporters may be allowed back in.
China has branded the self-immolators "terrorists" and
criminals and has blamed exiled Tibetans and the exiled Tibetan
spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, for inciting them, charges he
denies.
"External Tibetan separatist forces and the Dalai clique are
sacrificing the lives of others to achieve ulterior political
motives," Lobsang Gyaltsen, Tibet's deputy governor, said.
"We believe that this is contrary to humanity's common
conscience and morality, (they) will never achieve their evil
purposes and will also suffer intense condemnation," he said.
The self-immolations have been concentrated around six to
seven monasteries out of more than 10,000 in the region, Qiangba
Puncog said.
Beijing considers Nobel peace laureate the Dalai Lama, who
fled into exile in India in 1959 after an abortive uprising
against Chinese rule, a separatist. The Dalai Lama says he
merely seeks greater autonomy for his Himalayan homeland.
