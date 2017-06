BEIJING Nov 9 China Unicom, the country's second-largest mobile carrier, aims to have 100 million 3G users by year-end, its chairman Chang Xiaobing said on Friday.

By the end of September, China Unicom had 66.86 3G users, company data showed.

The carrier, which was China's first to carry iPhones, hoped to begin selling Apple Inc's iPhone 5 by the end of the year, Chang told a news conference.