* Weibo has evolved into lever of the government
* Weibo allows users to vent, government to take pulse
* China's Internet freer than ever with advent of social
media
* Experts say Internet freedom key to stability in China
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Nov 1 As China prepares for a
generational power shift in the next two weeks, a similar shift
is happening online that is testing the limits and displaying
the evolution of China's legions of state-directed censors.
Since its launch three years ago, Weibo, China's version of
Twitter, has become the country's water cooler, a place where
nearly 300 million Internet users opine on everything from
Korean soap operas to China's latest political intrigue.
It has posed a unique challenge for Chinese Communist Party
leaders whose overarching goal is to maintain tight political
and social control, while at the same time wanting to give their
citizens a conduit to blow off steam.
"One of the key challenges for the new leadership will be
whether they can establish credibility through new governing
mechanisms," said Tony Saich, a professor of international
affairs at Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts.
"How are they going to deal with a wired, globally
connected, urban middle class that is probably less likely over
time to be treated like children?"
Part of the solution is also the problem: Weibo.
Last Friday, senior officials from China's Jiangxi province
triggered an avalanche of online criticism when they showed up
hours late for a commercial flight from Guangzhou. The other
passengers were convinced the plane was delayed simply to
accommodate the officials, and they were furious.
Government censors let the online anger flow, and the
incident was typical of the Weibo exposes that have often
revealed details of low level officials' wealth, corruption or
abuse of power.
Yet that same day, the New York Times ran a lengthy article
on Premier Wen Jiabao family's wealth, which lit up Twitter
internationally but hardly made it on to Weibo. All references
to the article, direct and obscure, were quickly blocked.
By letting certain types of party criticism flourish on
Weibo and even become "trending topics" while censoring even
obscure references to others, Chinese authorities have tried to
create an illusion of a rowdy online public square.
"Everything going on online, including Weibo, is not
happening randomly. It is very much part of a plan," said a
China-based American who goes by the alias Martin Johnson.
Johnson founded Greatfire.org and Freeweibo.com, websites that
monitor China Internet censorship.
"The reason why Weibo exists is because the party allowed it
to. The party thinks it can use Weibo to its advantage."
CLOCKING THE WATCH
A microblogger who goes by the name Huazong has become the
so called "watch watchdog" on Weibo. Since July 2011, he has
collected photos of officials who wear expensive wristwatches
despite earning relatively modest government salaries and posted
them online.
Huazong's latest victim is a safety official from the
northern Shaanxi province, Yang Dacai, who was removed from his
position in September after Weibo users dug up photos and
counted more than 10 luxury watches sitting on his wrist on
different occasions.
"I have exposed dozens of officials' watches before and
haven't gotten any direct threats," Huazong told Reuters TV.
"Some officials have asked why I am doing this and I tell
them it is to promote the establishment of an officials'
property declaration system," he said.
The freedom Weibo users have to excavate dirt on provincial
and county-level officials stands in stark contrast to the
muzzle they wear when wanting to discuss the nation's top
leaders, whose names, nicknames and weird permutations of their
names are blocked on the website.
"In China you can criticise and conduct investigative
reports on officials who are lower than the county level, but
you cannot criticise the top leaders," said Zhang Zhian, a
journalism professor Guangzhou's Sun Yat-sen University.
Part of the reason for the dichotomy is rooted in the
geography of power in China: edicts on what to censor are issued
from the central government in Beijing. This means provincial
officials have less say over what gets cut from China's
boisterous Weibo.
"If a party secretary is criticized, it is hard for them to
go all the way to Beijing and say 'please delete everything on
Weibo about me'," said Xiao Qiang, an adjunct professor at UC
Berkeley who founded news website China Digital Times that keeps
an updated list of banned words on Weibo.
"If it is just local and does not implicate someone higher
up...(the censors) often will let it go. On the other hand, they
do make very swift judgments on information they see as
challenging the legitimacy of the party," Xiao said.
The censorship, most analysts say, doesn't appear to bother
the average Weibo user very much. Industry data has shown that
the majority of users on the platform use it for entertainment
and not for political or social activism.
"Do I think the Chinese are turned off by the censorship on
Weibo? No," said Michael Clendenin, founder of technology
consultancy RedTech Advisors. "The average Chinese person is not
naive. They know what is happening and choose to participate."
ARE YOU READY FOR SPARTA?
Even though discussion of top political leaders and the
taboo Ts - Tiananmen, Taiwan and Tibet - are removed from Weibo,
debate about political issues exists in code on the platform,
making China's Internet freer than before.
While references to the once-in-a-decade political
transition, which begins on Nov. 8, are strictly monitored,
Internet surfers trying to elude government censors use code
words, like "sparta", which has become shorthand for the
upcoming Party Congress. Sparta in Mandarin, "si ba da", sounds
like the colloquial reference to the 18th party congress, "shi
ba da", which is censored on Weibo.
"My Internet speed is becoming slower and slower, is this
because of the approaching 'sparta' or is it the end of the
world," said one Weibo user. It is common for Beijing to
increase Internet monitoring in the lead-up to marquee political
events, experts said, often causing Internet speeds to slow
significantly.
The continuous cat-and-mouse game, some Internet industry
executives say, is actually vital to the stability and
development of China, because it gives the Communist Party
real-time feedback on policies and a method to take stock of the
public mood.
"Social media cannot be said to be 'tightly controlled',"
said one high-level Chinese Internet executive, who declined to
be named due to the sensitivity of the topic. "It is infinitely
more open than the Internet, which is infinitely more open than
print media. 'Tightly controlled' may be used only if you are
comparing against democratic countries."
When a significantly freer Internet in China will come about
is anyone's guess, but most industry experts interviewed expect
some loosening after the Party Congress.
That loosening, should it come, will be for an overtly
political reason, analysts believe: at the outset of its tenure,
the new leadership may want to project an image of being more
open to political reform, including freer speech, than the old
guard.
Weibo users, in turn, are certain to quickly test just how
much freedom the new leadership is willing to tolerate.