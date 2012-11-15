By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 15 Three years ago in Mexico,
China's new Communist Party chief provided a rare glimpse of a
leader who was born into a revolutionary aristocracy and came of
age in the tumult of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution.
Xi Jinping sported the dark suit and cautious public mask
that is the uniform of the party leadership as he took his place
at the head of the standing committee unveiled in the cavernous
Great Hall of the People on Thursday.
But in Mexico, he dropped his guard in a steely defence of
his country against criticism from abroad.
"In the midst of international financial turmoil, China was
still able to solve the problem of feeding its 1.3 billion
people, and that was already our greatest contribution to
humankind," he said in comments that drew applause from Chinese
Internet users.
"Some foreigners with full bellies and nothing better to do
engage in finger-pointing at us," he went on. "First, China does
not export revolution; second, it does not export famine and
poverty; and third, it does not mess around with you. So what
else is there to say?"
Xi has assumed the role of party boss from President Hu
Jintao, effectively making him more powerful than the president
before he formally takes over that role in March during the
parliament session.
Xi, 59, is the son of reformist former vice premier and
parliament vice-chairman Xi Zhongxun, making him a "princeling",
one of the privileged sons and daughters of China's incumbent,
retired or late leaders.
He grew up among the party elite and then watched his father
purged from power before the 1966-76 Cultural Revolution, when
Xi himself spent years in the poverty-stricken countryside
before scrambling to university.
Considered a cautious reformer, having spent time in top
positions in the coastal Fujian and Zhejiang provinces, both at
the forefront of China's economic reforms, Xi had long been
marked out as the likely successor to Hu.
"SENT-DOWN YOUTH"
Married to a famous singer and briefly in charge of
Shanghai, China's richest and most glamorous city, Xi has
crafted a low-key, sometimes bluff political style. He has
complained of officials' speeches and writings being clogged
with party jargon and demanded more plain speaking.
In September, Xi unsettled Chinese people and the foreign
business community alike when he vanished from public without
explanation for about two weeks, prompting feverish rumours of
serious illness and a troubled succession.
Sources said Xi hurt his back while swimming and that he had
been obeying doctors' orders to get bed rest and undergo
physiotherapy.
Xi went to work in the poor northwest Chinese countryside as
a "sent-down youth" during the chaos of the Cultural Revolution,
and became a rural commune official.
He studied chemical engineering at Tsinghua University in
Beijing, an elite school where Hu also studied. Xi later gained
a degree in Marxist theory from Tsinghua and a doctorate in law.
Xi shot to fame in the early 1980s as party boss of a rural
county in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing. He had rare
access to then national party chief Hu Yaobang in the leadership
compound, Zhongnanhai, west of the Forbidden City.
A native of the remote, inland province of Shaanxi, home of
the terracotta warriors, Xi was promoted to governor of the
southeastern province of Fujian in August 1999 after a string of
provincial officials were caught up in a graft dragnet.
In March 2007, the tall and portly Xi secured the top job in
China's commercial capital, Shanghai, when his predecessor, Chen
Liangyu, was caught up in another huge corruption case. Xi held
that post until October 2007 when he was promoted to the party's
Standing Committee - the ruling inner-circle.
Xi is married to Peng Liyuan, a renowned singer who was once
arguably more popular in China than her husband, until the party
began ordering her to keep a low profile as her husband moved up
the ranks.