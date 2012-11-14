By Nick Edwards and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING Nov 14 China's central bank governor,
Zhou Xiaochuan, is likely a step nearer retirement on Wednesday
after he was left out of a key policymaking group of the ruling
Communist Party.
Zhou's name was a notable absence from the list of 205
members of the party's Central Committee, membership of which is
a condition of holding a cabinet-ranked job such as central bank
chief.
Zhou turns 65 - the mandatory retirement age for a Chinese
cabinet minister, although there are cases where people have
stayed in post beyond it - in January. He has been central bank
chief since December 2002.
A spokesman at the PBOC declined to comment when asked by
Reuters about the decision.
Market analysts have long thought that Zhou was likely to
leave the PBOC in any reshuffle of top economic posts prompted
by a change of leadership at the top of the party, agreed in a
once-a-decade handover of power at a congress held in Beijing
this past week.
The surprise though is to see him out of the party's inner
circle of power that precludes him from elevation to another
senior role, such as state councillor, from which many analysts
had expected him to drive the next round of long-anticipated
financial market reforms.
A state councillor ranks as a national-level leader. The
retirement age for such posts is 67.
While there was no immediate official announcement of any
change at the top of the central bank, market talk centred on
the elevation of four men - regarded by analysts as possible
PBOC chiefs - to the committee Zhou is leaving.
Financial sector regulators Guo Shuqing, chairman of the
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), and Xiang Junbo,
chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC),
were elevated to the central committee.
So too were Lou Jiwei, chairman and CEO of the China
Investment Corporation sovereign wealth fund, and Bank
of China chairman Xiao Gang.
"It's pointless to try to predict who will be the next
central bank chief," Shen Jianguang, chief economist at Mizuho
in Hong Kong, told Reuters. "All we know is that Zhou is going
to retire."
Guo, 56, who has held positions as the head of State
Administration of Foreign Exchange and China Construction Bank,
is seen as the front-runner as he has a similar background to
Zhou - both being well-respected scholars who were architects of
China's economic reform plans in 1980s.
ECONOMIC DEPARTURES
Two other notable departures from the central committee were
Finance Minister Xie Xuren and Zhang Ping, chairman of the
powerful National Development and Reform Commission - the top
economic planning agency.
Commerce Minister Chen Deming, previously an alternate
member of the central committee, was not on the new list of
alternate members, also implying he will be retiring.
It was not immediately clear when changes to the portfolios
occupied by incoming and departing men would take place.
Nothing may change before newly appointed leaders at the
very top of the party - likely to be confirmed on Thursday as Xi
Jinping and Li Keqiang - formally take up government posts in
March 2013.
The PBOC's Zhou has been a vocal advocate of market-based
reforms, driving the wider international use of the yuan
currency for trade settlement and promoting regulatory shifts to
smooth the opening of country's capital account and currency
convertibility.
The central bank, on Zhou's watch, was pivotal in forging a
consensus within the party leadership that led to the landmark
revaluation of the yuan in 2005 and the decision in June 2010 to
end a two-year peg to the dollar introduced to help China
weather the global financial crisis.