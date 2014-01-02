(New throughout, adds details and updates with comments from
consular spokesman Wang Chuan)
By Sarah McBride and Adam Rose
SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING Jan 2 The Chinese
consulate in San Francisco sustained fire and smoke damage after
an arsonist struck it, the consulate said on Thursday, but there
were no injuries and the consulate was open for business.
The consulate said video cameras recorded the arsonist on
Wednesday night, carrying two cans of gasoline from a van parked
on the street and then setting an embassy gate ablaze. The San
Francisco Fire Department said it responded two minutes after
the fire was reported and quickly put out the fire. The U.S.
FBI, which is investigating the arson, said no suspects have
been arrested.
"We strongly condemn this despicable attack," said Wang
Chuan, the consulate spokesman, reading from a statement at a
brief news conference. "We urge the U.S. side to take all
necessary measures to provide adequate protection for Chinese
consular personnel and properties."
Chuan gave the news conference standing in front of the
Laguna Street entrance to the consulate, where a door flanked by
statues of lions was charred and the area above it blackened by
smoke. Broken glass from a window above the gateway of the door
lay on the steps, along with some debris. The interior door just
inside the gate was boarded with plywood.
The entrance hit by the arsonist is around the corner from
where most of the public enters the building on Geary Street.
The consulate said it was working with U.S. authorities,
including the San Francisco Police Department, the Fire
Department and the Bureau of Diplomatic Security of the U.S.
State Department, and urged them to solve the crime quickly.
The San Francisco Fire Department said it received a report
of a fire at 9:33 p.m. PST (0500 GMT), arrived on the scene
within two minutes and brought the fire under control within six
minutes, and has turned over the investigation to the Federal
Bureau of Investigation.
FBI spokesman Peter Lee said the FBI's evidence response
team responded to the scene on Wednesday night "to see if there
is any actionable evidence to hopefully bring the perpetrator or
perpetrators to justice."
A small group of staff members was in the consulate when it
was attacked, Chuan said. He said video cameras recorded the
suspect throwing at least one bottle through the glass over the
gate. He declined to provide details on the suspect's gender,
age or ethnicity, or to speculate about possible motives.
The consulate will remain open for business, he added.
Dozens of visa applicants entered the consulate after lining up
early at the Geary Street entrance, some unaware of the fire
that had burned around the corner.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said the United
States is "deeply concerned" by the reported arson attack. "We
take this incident very seriously," she said at a briefing in
Washington. She did not comment on whether security was being
stepped up at the consulate or at the Chinese Embassy in
Washington, and said she was not aware of any specific threats
against the consulate.
Protests are common outside Chinese diplomatic missions in
Western countries, but acts of violence are rare.
The safety of diplomatic personnel and missions is a
sensitive issue in China after a 1999 incident in which the U.S.
military accidentally bombed the Chinese embassy in Belgrade
during air strikes against Serbia.
That bombing, which many Chinese still believe was
intentional, sparked violent anti-NATO demonstrations across
China and brought relations with the United States close to a
breaking point.
(Reporting by Adam Rose in Beijing, Sarah McBride in San
Francisco, Doina Chiacu in Washington, DC, and Dan Levine in
Oakland, California; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and David
Gregorio)