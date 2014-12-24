SHANGHAI Dec 24 China's Christmas lights may bring more risk than festive cheer, the country's quality control watchdog said on Wednesday.

A test of 40 batches of Christmas lights found more than 80 percent were a shock hazard and more than a third did not comply with fire-safety rules, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement.

Christmas is not a traditional festival in China but is growing in popularity, especially in more metropolitan areas where young people go out to celebrate, give gifts and decorate their homes.

"With Christmas upon us, there are lots of lights coming onto the market. The lights are often twisted around branches, and surrounded by Christmas ornaments, electric cables and other flammable materials," the regulator said.

China is also a big exporter of Christmas lights and decorations, selling them all around the world.

The watchdog said Chinese consumers should carefully check that products were heat and fire resistant and labelled properly by the manufacturer before making a purchase - or could otherwise face a less than merry Christmas.

"Kids and others can easily reach the lights and if there's a spark of electricity then fires can break out, causing harm to the safety of both people and property," it added. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Robert Birsel)