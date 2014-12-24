SHANGHAI Dec 24 China's Christmas lights may
bring more risk than festive cheer, the country's quality
control watchdog said on Wednesday.
A test of 40 batches of Christmas lights found more than 80
percent were a shock hazard and more than a third did not comply
with fire-safety rules, the General Administration of Quality
Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement.
Christmas is not a traditional festival in China but is
growing in popularity, especially in more metropolitan areas
where young people go out to celebrate, give gifts and decorate
their homes.
"With Christmas upon us, there are lots of lights coming
onto the market. The lights are often twisted around branches,
and surrounded by Christmas ornaments, electric cables and other
flammable materials," the regulator said.
China is also a big exporter of Christmas lights and
decorations, selling them all around the world.
The watchdog said Chinese consumers should carefully check
that products were heat and fire resistant and labelled properly
by the manufacturer before making a purchase - or could
otherwise face a less than merry Christmas.
"Kids and others can easily reach the lights and if there's
a spark of electricity then fires can break out, causing harm to
the safety of both people and property," it added.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Robert Birsel)