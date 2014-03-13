By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, March 14 Waning popularity and a
wounded reputation are likely to dull the edge of China's
consumer day TV expose when it airs on Saturday, offering some
relief for companies that have in the past taken pains to avoid
any fallout from the once-a-year show.
The "3.15" show, similar to CBS network's "60 Minutes" in
the United States, has often triggered a damage control campaign
by the local and global firms it targets and that have included
Apple Inc and carmaker Volkswagen AG.
Consumer rights are sensitive issues in China which has been
beset by a series of product safety scandals over the past few
years. These scandals are often fanned by the media, and have
the potential to go viral and stick around: KFC-parent Yum
Brands Inc has struggled to quell anger over Chinese
media reports in late 2012 about excessive antibiotic use by a
few KFC suppliers in China.
But the show, like other programmes by state-run China
Central Television, is struggling to click with younger viewers
hooked to online programming and imports such as British
detective show "Sherlock" and U.S. political drama "House of
Cards".
"Now I spend much time watching videos, mostly U.S. and UK
TV drama, on my iPad tablet and cell phone. Over the last month
I've been following Sherlock," said Chen Kang, 23, a technician
based in the eastern city of Wuxi. "I don't watch much regular
TV now, let alone CCTV and the 3.15 show."
Kang's generation - a key demographic driving Chinese
consumption patterns - are around 30 percent less likely than
their elders to tune into gala-style shows on CCTV, according to
data from Chinese media analysis firm CTR.
CCTV could not be reached for comment.
CCTV WOUNDED
Negative reports in Chinese media, including on state TV,
can have a serious impact for global firms because of how
quickly the complaints spread online.
"I've never watched 3.15 but I always hear what's happened
another way," said Cai Jiejing, 26, a media professional in
Shanghai. Cai said she watches "House of Cards" and "Big Bang
Theory" on online Chinese TV sites Sohu and Youku.
But China's state broadcaster has also come under fire over
the past year, with consumers, economists and even CCTV staff
criticising a report in October targeting high prices at U.S.
coffee chain Starbucks Corp.
The country's active and influential online commentators
also rushed to the defence of U.S. smartphone maker Apple when
it was criticised on last year's "3.15" show over its warranty
policy in China.
"I think that scepticism over the years has increased as
more information has come out about back stories on certain
issues," said Sam Flemming, Shanghai-based founder and CEO of
social media information firm CIC, which helps firms assess the
consumer response to media exposes such as "3.15".
Some media professionals said CCTV may air a particularly
hard-hitting consumer day show to shore up its reputation.
Colleen Cheng, co-managing director at Ogilvy PR Beijing said
food and e-commerce companies were likely targets this year, but
cautioned that CCTV was very secretive about its programming.
"CCTV keep this very confidential and until the last minute
we won't know which companies it's going to be," she said.