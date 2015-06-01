(Repeats adding graphic link)
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's economic policymakers
clearly didn't consult mother-of-one Chen Xuejun when they
decided to try stimulating consumer demand by slashing import
tariffs on sneakers to skincare.
The 28-year-old speaks for many Chinese shoppers when she
says the move last week won't make her shift her purchases back
home from overseas, suggesting the economic upside may be less
than Beijing has bargained for.
"Even with the tax cuts and discounts, it's still not as
good value as buying abroad," said Chen, a worker at a
state-owned enterprise in Shanghai. And anyway, she said,
quality and design were just as important as price.
The tariff cuts, effective from June 1, are the latest in a
string of measures to stimulate domestic consumption and bolster
economic growth, which hit a 24-year low last year. Private
consumption now accounts for over half of China's GDP growth,
but lags far behind levels in markets like the United States.
A Reuters analysis suggests shoppers may be right to be
sceptical. High Street prices of imported goods can be about 40
percent higher in China than overseas, and data shows the tariff
cuts are unlikely to make much difference.
Indeed, even after an average 50 percent cut in import duty,
retail prices for skincare products will actually fall by less
than 2 percent and diapers just over 3 percent - pocket change
for China's almost 1.4 billion consumers.
Such price falls will barely scratch the mark-up Chinese
shoppers pay on certain products. A 30 ml bottle of L'Oreal SA
skincare product Lancome Advanced Genefique costs 780
yuan ($125.79) in China, between 40 percent and 60 percent more
expensive than in Hong Kong, France and the United States.
"We understand the policy will have limited impact on retail
prices," said a China-based spokeswoman for cosmetics firm Estee
Lauder Companies Inc, adding the firm would respond to
the move by adjusting its prices in the market.
French cosmetics giant L'Oreal and Korean brand AmorePacific
Group, which will both adjust China prices, said the
move may have a positive impact on domestic sales.
HARD BARGAINS
High prices mean Chinese shoppers now do about 70 percent of
their luxury spending abroad, according to Bain & Co, driving
the global market even as domestic luxury spending slows.
But those prices stem from more than just steep import
taxes. The lion's share of the mark-up comes from the 17 percent
VAT, distribution and department store costs, according to a
price breakdown compiled for Reuters by consultancy SmithStreet.
"It's a good sentiment from Beijing, but the impact on the
price consumers will actually see is going to be diluted," said
Robin Kerawala, the firm's Shanghai-based co-founder.
Retail prices of smart Western-style suits, fur clothes and
boots would fall 3 percent to 6 percent even after import
tariffs are slashed in half, the analysis showed.
Companies are eager to cool talk of lower prices, saying
many of the goods they sell in China are already made locally.
"The majority of our products sold in China is also being
produced in China. Therefore, the reduction of the import
tariffs does not have a direct impact on our business," said a
spokeswoman for Nivea owner Beiersdorf AG.
U.S. firm Kimberly-Clark, which makes Huggies
nappies, said the majority of the diapers the firm sold in China
were made in the country. Rival Procter & Gamble Co said
it was currently "evaluating" the situation.
"It depends how much lower the prices really go, but if
prices are still 5-10 percent cheaper abroad then I think I
would still buy any more expensive items overseas," said Yang
Jiaqi, 22, a student in Shanghai.
($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Martinne Geller in LONDON, Pascale
Dennis in PARIS, Kirsti Knolle in FRANKFURT, Nandita Bose in
CHICAGO, Navan Das in BENGALURU, Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL and
SHANGHAI newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)