By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Jan 22 Lennon Yu may be Beijing's
worst nightmare: the 24-year-old is willing to wait for car
prices to fall before buying. This mindset, if it becomes
widespread, could threaten to trap China's cooling economy in a
deflationary rut.
With the world's second largest economy growing at its
slowest in nearly quarter of a century, risks of deflation in
China are growing just as a slump in global oil prices raises
similar concerns in Europe and other parts of the world.
Consumer inflation eased in 2014 to a near 5-year low and
policymakers are worried it could fall further because factory
gate prices have been dropping for almost three years.
Chinese consumers are also curbing spending on nice-to-have
items, a Reuters analysis shows, and there are signs more people
are choosing cheaper products. Paired with sales engineer Yu's
waiting game, these trends could push retailers to cut prices.
"The consumer sector has passed its golden growth stage,"
said Jessie Guo, consumer equity analyst at broker Jefferies. "A
meaningful recovery in retail sales seems unlikely, given
volatile consumer sentiment, low CPI and a lacklustre economy."
The Reuters analysis looked at just under 50 firms which
make up the CSI300 Consumer Discretionary index, a
mix of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed firms that includes
textiles, consumer electronics, media, tourism and autos.
The data showed sales growth of items ranging from holidays
to TVs to leather jackets shrank to around 7 percent at the end
of last year from nearly 30 percent at the start of 2013.
Consumer electronics, autos and tourism firms were hardest hit.
"We think there will be some sort of growth in 2015, but the
rate will slow," said an official at carmaker Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd, citing weaker macro-economic
growth and policy changes in the sector.
TRADING DOWN
Weaker consumer spending and widespread thriftiness are
clouds over Beijing's long-term goal to encourage domestic
sales, rather than exports or investment, to drive economic
growth.
If deflation sets in, changing consumer behaviour becomes
even more of a worry: for the past two years, Japan's Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe has struggled to pull the economy out of a
20-year rut partly by encouraging consumers to pay more for
services and goods.
"I haven't bought a car yet because I expect prices to
fall," said the Shanghai-based engineer Yu. "I expect within
three years prices will have fallen steeply, so I'll wait until
then to buy."
While there is no clear indication that more Chinese than
before are buying cheaper goods, lower priced items appear to
have become more attractive.
China's imports of low-end wines from Australia rose last
year, bucking the rising demand for premium and ultra-premium
vintages across the rest of Asia, according to data from the
Australian Grape and Wine Authority. Demand for lower grade
robusta coffee beans is also rising.
Chinese domestic spending on luxury goods fell for the first
time last year, as consumers turned to 'value' products made by
smaller, less-established brands, according to a report this
week by Bain & Co. Luxury sales have been cooling in part due to
Beijing's crackdown on extravagance and graft.
A weaker economy will keep the pressure on Beijing to take
aggressive steps to avoid a sharper downturn. But for some
consumers, slower growth and falling prices mean more spending.
"The wider economy's in a slump, but for my cash flow it's
helping, because things are cheaper," said 27-year-old policeman
Zhu Zhen. "My salary is fixed, so my purchasing power is
actually getting stronger."
($1 = 0.8641 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in SYDNEY and SHANGHAI
newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)