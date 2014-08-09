SHANGHAI Aug 9 Chinese consumer confidence rebounded for a second straight month on a month-to-month basis in July, the official Xinhua news service reported on Saturday evening, citing the results of a survey.

The Bankcard Consumer Confidence Index (BCCI), compiled by Xinhua News Agency and electronic transaction service provider China UnionPay, rose 0.06 points from June to 85.33 points in July.

The Xinhua report attributed the rise to positive macroeconomic data and increased spending on tourism in the summer months.

It also noted pro-growth policies enacted in recent months as supporting confidence, including accelerated spending on affordable housing.

Spending by bank card users in hotels and plane tickets rose 13.05 percent and 34.29 percent from June, respectively, the report said.

