SHANGHAI Jan 4 The Chinese government is
planning new policies to boost domestic consumption, especially
of vehicles and appliances, in a bid to offset the effects of
sagging export demand, the China Daily reported on Wednesday,
quoting a government official.
With tax rebates on vehicles and domestic appliances either
having expired or due to expire, the government is working on
new measures, said Huang Hai, former assistant minister of
commerce and a member of the economic and trade policy
consulting committee linked to the Ministry of Commerce.
These may include subsidies for families living in
affordable housing that buy electrical appliances and for
consumers planning to change cars, the paper said.
The daily also quoted a Ministry of Commerce spokesman as
saying that the ministry was considering new programmes to
expand consumption, with details to be announced next week.
Huang also said over 10 government agencies, including the
Ministry of Commerce, the National Development and Reform
Commission and the Ministry of Finance, are expected to
cooperate and propose concrete plans to boost consumption at a
meeting slated for April.
China's exports have steadily fallen over the past few
months on the back of economic woes in the European Union.
Exports in November expanded 13.8 percent from a year ago, the
most sluggish rate in more than two years.
Europe remains China's single largest export market, but
export growth to the continent slowed to just 5 percent in
November from a year ago, the third straight month of single
digit growth and the smallest expansion since February 2011.
