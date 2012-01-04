* China-BHP 2012 TC/RC 6 percent higher than 2011 benchmark
* Some 2011 term Escondida concentrates to China delayed to
2012
* Spot concentrate indicated below $50/5 cents TC/RCs -
trade
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Jan 4 China's copper smelters
and global miner BHP Billiton have settled 2012
term copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at $60 a
tonne and 6 U.S. cents a pound, trade and smelter sources said
on Wednesday.
This is higher than the benchmark annual term price for 2011
of $56.5 and 5.65 cents, but down from the $63.5 and 6.35 cents
Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold agreed for clean,
standard copper concentrate with Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper
and Japan's Pan Pacific Copper
for 2012.
"India signed $60 and 6 cents with BHP first and that made
our talks more difficult," a trading source at a large smelter
said.
The deal was done late last week for concentrate deliveries
from the world's No. 1 copper mine Escondida, majority-owned by
BHP, the smelter sources said.
Part of Chinese smelters' 2011 shipments for delivery in the
second half from Escondida would be delayed to 2012, after the
Chilean mine lifted a strike-driven force majeure in September
last year, making BHP unwilling to give a bigger rise in term
TC/RC for this year, a smelter source said.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters for converting
concentrate into refined metal.
A source at Jiangxi Copper said the firm would receive
20,000-30,000 tonnes of Escondida concentrates from BHP in 2012,
smaller than the around 100,000 tonnes Freeport would deliver to
the firm this year.
In 2011, Chinese smelters and BHP failed to set yearly
TC/RCs for term concentrate deliveries. Insteady they set TC/RCs
in half-year charges for the first time, agreeing to $72 and 7.2
cents for the first half of the year and $90 and 9 cents for the
second half.
The BHP charges are higher than the $55-$58 and 5.5-5.8
cents that traders had expected and TC/RCs for spot
concentrates.
Spot standard, clean concentrates to China were being
indicated at TC/RCs of below $50 and 5 cents, traders said.
Offers were at TC/RCs of below $30 and 3 cents in November to
December 2011.
"The rise in TC/RC global miners have agreed to the Chinese
are telling us the global concentrate market may be not as tight
as we have expected," a trader at an international trading house
said.