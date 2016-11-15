* Codelco cut 2017 China premiums to $72/T -executive
* Pan Pacific Copper to set China premiums near $72/T
-president
* Move comes despite soaring copper prices
By Yuka Obayashi
KOBE, Japan Nov 15 The world's leading copper
producer Codelco has cut its 2017 term premiums to
China by more than a quarter, an executive at the Chilean
company said, reducing them to their lowest level since 2009.
Japan's biggest copper smelter Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) also
expects its term premiums to China next year to be near
Codelco's offer of $72 a tonne, down 31 percent from this year,
its president said.
The cut underlines slower demand growth in China and comes
despite the recent rally in the industrial metal prices on signs
of economic strength in the world's biggest copper consumer.
Codelco's senior commercial vice president Rodrigo Toro,
speaking on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday, said the
company had set next year's premium for physical delivery of
metal in China at $72 a tonne over the London Metal Exchange
benchmark <0#CMCU:>.
That is down from $98 a tonne for this year's contracts and
the lowest since 2009, Reuters data shows.
Traders said it was the first time that Codelco's premium in
China has been lower than for Europe. The company has offered to
cut premiums there to $80-$85 a tonne.
"Codelco has gone in aggressively for next year to conserve
market share," said a trader in Shanghai.
The miner is battling with domestic smelters that have
ramped up production of refined metal by 8.4 percent to 6.2
million tonnes this year.
PPC President Yoshihiro Nishiyama told Reuters that
Codelco's $72 a tonne was an appropriate level given recent spot
premiums that reflected softer Chinese demand and higher
inventories.
"Premiums in Asia had been higher than Europe due to strong
appetite from China. But that has changed since last year in the
face of slower growth in China and increased stock built by
speculators who had failed to sell them at a high profit,"
Nishiyama said.
The lower premiums reflect a tougher environment for metals
sales after miners in Peru churned out a bumper year of supply
this year. But analysts have recently made a downward revision
to forecasts for 2017 mine supply growth to 0-1 percent.
One trader said the premiums represent a bet by Codelco on a
drop in copper supply.
"Codelco are trying to sell as much as they can on term
deals for 2017 to maximise upside exposure for the spot market,"
he said.
Copper futures prices have soared in the past week
on worries that an expected surplus next year may be smaller
than expected or even balanced. But the price spike has also
fuelled concerns that it will blunt fragile demand in China.
Investors have piled into copper futures on signs of
recovering global economic growth, limiting profit
opportunities in other asset classes.
Codelco's premiums are viewed as a benchmark for global
contracts, with other producers likely to follow suit.
