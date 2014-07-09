HONG KONG, July 9 Chile's Codelco has
asked certain buyers of refined copper in China to cancel some
term shipments scheduled for delivery in the second half of the
year as the firm processes less ores from a new mine, three
sources said.
The state-owned miner, also the world's top producer of
copper, is likely to cancel a total of around 10,000 tonnes,
said a source who is familiar with Codelco's operations.
That would be about 3 percent of the firm's 2014 contracted
term shipments to China, Codelco's biggest customer and the
world's top copper consumer.
The miner has already cancelled more than 7,000 tonnes so
far, said the source, who did not want to be named as he was not
authorised to speak to media.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Additional reporting by the Santiago
bureau; Editing by Himani Sarkar)