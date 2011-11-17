* Chinese smelters, global miners hold TC/RCs talks in HK

* No deals yet; smelters cautious on Grasberg strike

* Spot TC/RCs to China fall on Grasberg force majeure

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 17 Chinese copper smelters are asking for higher 2012 treatment and refining charges, banking that a strike at the world's second-largest copper mine will not affect supply next year, smelter sources and traders said on Thursday.

The smelters met with miners in Hong Kong this week for a second round of talks on the fees for processing copper concentrate into refined metal.

Hanging over the discussions is the ongoing strike at Freeport MacMoran Copper and Gold Inc's Grasberg mine in Indonesia, which on Tuesday was extended into a third month to Dec. 15.

The uncertainty over how long the strike will continue is making it difficult to reach a deal.

"(Miners) did not make formal offers. We did not give a number," a trading manager at a large Chinese smelter said, referring to the talks.

He added that the Grasberg strike had raised demand for spot concentrates, pushing down spot TC/RCs, but Chinese smelters still thought fees for next year should be higher as mine production rises.

"Many smelters do not want to sign deals now. But we still have to talk to miners," the trading manager said.

The strike started in September and is set to extend to mid-December. Freeport declared force majeure on Oct. 26, forcing smelters into the spot market to cover for lost term volumes.

The ongoing strike has made Chinese smelters cautious that they may be forced to accept low term TC/RCs if they settle deals now, prompting them to take a wait-and-see stance, traders and smelter sources said.

In Japan, a trader at a smelting and trading firm said talks between global miners and Japanese smelters were being delayed because of uncertainty over the force majeure for Grasberg concentrates.

"It's not the right time to exchange the number. It's better to wait," the trader said.

Chinese and Japanese smelters settled term TC/RCs for 2011 in January this year.

TC/RC

TC/RCs were set at $56.5 per tonne and 5.65 U.S. cents per pound for 2011 for standard, clean concentrates, up from $46.5 and 4.65 cents in 2010.

In 2011, Chinese smelters for the first time set half-year TC/RCs for term concentrate deliveries with global miner BHP Billiton Ltd , agreeing the charges at $72 and 7.2 cents for the first half and $90 and 9 cents for the second half.

Chinese smelters in October had sought TC/RCs of $60-$80 and 6-8 cents for 2012.

Spot standard, clean concentrates to China changed hands at TC/RCs of near $40 and 4 cents versus $45-$55 and 4.5-5.5 cents in late September, traders and smelter sources said. Offers were below $30 and 3 cents from international trading firms, down from about $40 and 4 cents last month.

A trading executive at a Chinese smelter said non-standard grade concentrates were offered to China at TC/RCs of near $60 and 6 cents this week, compared to about $40 and 4 cents two weeks earlier. (Additional reporting by Yuko Inoue in TOKYO; Editing by Michael Urquhart)