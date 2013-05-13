(Corrects consumption and production figures in paragraph two)
SHANGHAI May 13 China's refined copper
consumption is expect to rise 7 percent in 2013, although faster
output growth is putting the sector at risk of overcapacity in
the future, a senior official from China's Nonferrous Metals
Industry Association said.
Total refined copper consumption from the world's top
importer is expected to this year, while output is expected to
climb 8 percent to , the China Securities Journal on Monday
quoted Shao Fu, deputy director of the association as saying.
Copper consumption growth would accelerate slightly this
year with increased investment by the State Grid Corp as well as
strong demand from electrical appliances sector, Shao said. The
association did not give comparative growth figures.
Investment by the State Grid is expected to rise 4 percent
from a year ago while analysts have forecast demand for home
appliances to increase by 2 percent this year, the paper said.
Despite the rising consumption, as Chinese smelters expand
their capacity at faster rates, Shao warned that the smelting
industry was facing a risk of overcapacity.
A combination of slowing demand growth and higher production
costs have already caused average profit margins for smelters to
fall by 0.7 percentage points to 2.3 percent in the first
quarter, he said.
High stockpiles and sluggish demand from late 2012 through
earlier this year have caused China's refined copper imports to
drop by about a third to 677,000 tonnes in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)