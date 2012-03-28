(Refiles to add missing link and reporting credit)
By Melanie Burton and Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, March 28 At Shanghai's Waigaoqiao
port, a sprawling 10 square kilometre free-trade zone, thousands
of tonnes of copper cathode plates sit in stacks turning green
after years of exposure to the elements.
"They don't get shipped to end-users because they were
bought for speculative reasons," said a warehouse manager at the
port, who would only give his surname Zhu, standing in the
port's control room overlooking yards piled high with metal.
The average time these copper stocks spend in bonded
warehouses have stretched on to nearly one year from just two
months in the past.
Some of this growing stockpile may never leave the port as
fancy footwork from China's traders keeps them several steps
ahead of official attempts to stop copper being used as proxy
cash to punt on other markets.
After a regulatory clampdown on a wheeze to use copper as
collateral for risky property investments, and a decline in
property market prices, traders turned to exotic instruments
such as offshore yuan forwards and interest rate differentials
to squeeze a little extra profit out of their metal.
These increasingly savvy financing deals mean that what used
to be reliable metrics of regional demand, such as draws from
copper stockpiles in London Metal Exchange warehouses and copper
imports to China, have become muddied.
They also mean the spread between the Hong Kong and Chinese
yuan may be as important as China's industrial demand in
determining imports.
"Today, a strategy purely based on trading LME stocks would
still make money, but less money than, say, ten years ago.
Financing deals have added another dimension to the fundamental
picture," said metals strategist Michael Widmer of Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
Some importers with years of experience are able to take
advantage of different lending rates on offer.
"Traders have worked out some banks are smart at issuing LCs
(Letters of Credit). Some issue them in yuan, some will issue
them in U.S. dollars," said an analyst at a Western bank with
China operations, who declined to be named because he is not
authorised to talk about the bank's trading activities.
"You can take an LC from one bank, pledge it to another bank
and borrow against it from another bank to take advantage of a
whole range of different rates," he said.
"All we know is that we are selling a tremendous amount of
metal to China for reasons that don't appear to be logical."
YUAN BANDWAGON
Previously, cash-strapped firms used metal imports to secure
LCs, a much cheaper source of financing than official bank
lending rates, in a simple swap to reap fatter rewards from
other sectors.
They would sell the commodity or pledge the assets to
another bank and use the money to invest in the red-hot real
estate sector or to increase cash flow for their business.
The shenanigan did not escape the regulators, who launched a
series of crackdowns last year, such as forcing banks to lock
part of the original collateral held against letters of credit
in reserve accounts, taking the heat out of these vanilla
cash-for-commodity plays.
"Property developers are not very active in financing any
more because the central bank has increased regulation. A lot of
those doing the financing now are the trading firms, both
international and local," said Judy Zhu, an analyst at Standard
Chartered.
Given the slowdown in China's real estate sector and a
toughening economic climate, some physical importers have
morphed into currency speculators, looking to boost their profit
margins by arbitraging between the onshore and
offshore Chinese yuan markets.
The offshore market, or CNH (Chinese yuan traded in Hong
Kong), is largely the result of China's experiment to promote
its currency's use in international trade and has traditionally
traded at a higher value in dollar terms than the mainland yuan.
The premium for the offshore market has climbed as high as 3
percent over the onshore rate last year due to limited supply
and high demand for exposure to the Chinese currency, whose
trade is limited outside the mainland.
Before a selloff in the offshore markets in September,
trading firms were using copper to fund a carry trade, where
they secured LCs in low-yielding dollars to fund plays in the
spread between onshore and offshore yuan, layering an element of
FX gains on top of commodity price gains.
They could also speculate on the currency by using yuan
non-deliverable forwards, which are contracts
betting on the yuan's direction but settled in U.S. dollars.
"For a while, traders using this model were able to lock in
profits almost immediately because of the difference in the
onshore and offshore spread," said a copper trader at a foreign
bank who requested anonymity because he was not allowed to talk
about the bank's business.
"The arb opened again in December so we should still see
this sort of play in 2012, although the window will be less."
The yuan rose 4.5 percent in 2011 and should appreciate by
around 2.3 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll.
"These plays on currency spreads are simply a way of using
money to grow money and the goal is to increase our cash flow,"
said a senior executive at a large Chinese metals trading firm.
WARRANTING DEMAND
Financing deals draw in surplus metal from as far away as
New Orleans, greased by low freight rates and rent at Shanghai
bonded warehouses that is a quarter of storage costs in other
global ports monitored by the LME.
This has sucked the world's stock into China, tightening
supply outside the country. As the global market moves into a
small deficit this year, it has helped to firm premiums -- the
price paid on top of LME contracts to get metal.
This means when the world economy picks up, an auto parts
maker in Detroit, or a copper tube maker in Hamburg may have
more trouble securing metal and may face higher costs to do so.
Financing has distorted buying patterns and prices, making
successful price hedging even more of an obscure art. This has
puzzled some traders who see only import costs and scant
demand.
"It hasn't really changed the level of imports, but it has
certainly changed the pattern of imports and the drivers around
those imports," said the Western bank analyst.
It has also boosted demand for LME warrants, paper titles to
specific bundles of metal, as financial instruments for Chinese
companies.
Late last year, when the arbitrage between prices of copper
on the LME and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) encouraged
imports, trading firms scrambled to get their hands on warrants
and physical stocks, sending China's copper imports to a record
high in December.
"That's the reason why there was a surge in cancelled
warrants on the LME late last year. It wasn't downstream demand,
but it was these trading houses looking to profit from the arb,"
said the copper trader with the foreign bank.
Imports are expected to moderate but remain high in March.
This has created an anomaly in which domestic buyers can
draw stocks from Shanghai's free trade zone, before they turn to
international markets. This has depressed Chinese prices
compared to London prices for an unusually long time.
This means that the price differential or arbitrage between
London and Shanghai copper - a flashpoint watched by funds - no
longer gives a sound diagnosis of China's economic health or of
its demand for the metal.
"The arb has spent more time being negative than you would
normally expect for a country that is intrinsically short of
copper to a degree of 3 million tonnes," the Western bank
analyst added.
BIGGER, MORE DIVERSE
For now, the various plays on copper financing are only set
to become more popular.
As part of Shanghai's ambitions to become an international
financial centre, it is quadrupling floor space in bonded
warehouses, where metal can be kept without clearing customs or
paying import duties.
It has also lured a raft of firms, both local and foreign,
to set up shop at the city's Yangshan Port, which is seeking a
regulatory okay for bonded warehouse receipts to be used for
financing, in much the same way as LME warrants.
Bonded copper stocks in Shanghai are expected to hit
600,000-650,000 tonnes by the end of March, about six times the
expected deficit for the 20 million tonne market this year.
Local traders estimate some 80-90 percent of the stocks belong
to trading houses using imports as a way to get cheaper
financing.
Lured by the prospect of growing their commodities trading
business, as well as expanding trade finance services, at least
six major Western banks have set up local units in China,
alongside a stream of trading houses and two copper producers,
with at least another three firms in the application process.
Industry sources said that until China normalises its credit
policies and , these financing deals are set to continue as
banks grow their loan books and trading houses look for new ways
to make money.
"At some point, China is going to normalise its monetary
policy, at which point none of these financing trades will ever
exist again," said the analyst at the Western bank.
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong;
Editing by Michael Urquhart)