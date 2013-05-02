* Yantai Penghui, North Copper cut refined metal output
* Yantai's April output down 20 pct y/y, bearish on H2 scrap
supply
* North Copper expects 2013 output to miss target by 20 pct
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, May 2 At least two medium-sized
refined copper producers in China have cut output due to a
shortage of scrap, a move that may be replicated by bigger
smelters, as falling metal prices crimp supply of the raw
material.
Global copper prices have dropped 14 percent this
year, denting scrap values and prompting overseas suppliers to
curb sales to China, the world's top producer and consumer of
refined copper. Domestic suppliers are also holding back stocks.
About a third of China's 6 million tonnes of annual output
of the refined metal is made from scrap.
"We have not been able to buy scrap for almost one month
now," said Wang Gang, the head of the trading department at
Yantai Penghui Copper Industry Co Ltd in the northeastern
province of Shandong.
"Our production in April was cut by about 20 percent from
the same time last year. Should this continue, our production
will fall by 15 percent in the second quarter from a year ago,"
Wang told Reuters.
Yantai Penghui, partly owned by China's top refined copper
producer, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, produced about 110,000
tonnes of the refined metal last year.
About half of its refined copper is made from copper scrap
and anode, a semi-processed material from copper scrap, while
the rest uses concentrate.
"The problem is that our facility using concentrates is
already running at capacity. So, while we have high concentrate
inventory, we cannot turn that into metal," Wang said, without
giving an estimate for total output this year.
"It is hard to say, for now, how much we can produce in the
second half. It depends on the supply of scrap. For now, we are
pessimistic about the supply," he added.
Another medium-sized producer, North Copper, has also cut
its output target for this year due to scrap shortage.
"We are already cutting production. For this year, the
production could be about 20 percent lower than our targeted
120,000 tonnes," said a source at the copper producer in the
northern province of Shanxi.
Copper scrap shortage may force the Jiangxi Copper's listed
arm to cut production from May, a senior
executive said last week.
Supply of copper scrap in the domestic market has also
dwindled due to Beijing's battle against pollution, which has
cut orders for imports of the low-grade raw
material.
