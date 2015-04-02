By Polly Yam
| HONG KONG, April 2
HONG KONG, April 2 Seasonal demand for copper in
China is likely to be moderate in the second quarter compared
with previous years, with end users holding limited cash as the
economy slows, industry sources in the country said.
Would-be buyers such as cable manufacturers appeared to be
suffering from cash shortages despite recent measures by Beijing
to boost liquidity in the economy, the sources said.
End users in China, the world's top consumer and producer of
refined copper, typically increase purchases around the second
quarter to support higher production as the summer approaches.
But this year, many have been reluctant to build copper
stocks and have been buying hand-to-mouth, according to traders.
Weaker than expected Chinese demand could drag on
international copper prices, which have risen more than
10 percent from the multi-year lows hit in January. They stood
at $6,036 a tonne on Thursday.
"Even now Chinese end users are buying what they need for
immediate production. They don't see prices rising strongly in
the near term," said a Shanghai-based trader at an international
trading firm. He declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to talk to media.
Chinese banks have also reduced lending to metals firms
after an alleged metal financing scam at the port of Qingdao
came to light in June 2014.
Reflecting weak import demand, premiums for bonded stocks of
refined copper in Shanghai have eased to $60-$90 a tonne over
the cash LME copper prices this week, from about $90 in
early March.
While metals firms are receiving fewer loans from banks,
many sellers of refined copper and semi-finished copper products
such as rods require buyers to pay cash on delivery, piling
pressure on end users, traders said.
"Factories appear very short of cash. But many sellers have
asked for cash this year, different from the two-week payment
period in previous years, after some clients defaulted on
payments last year," said a Guangdong-based trader at a large
maker of copper rods, used for manufacturing electricity cables
and wires.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)