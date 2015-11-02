* Surge in China imports mainly due to restocking - sources, data

* Does not indicate increased industrial consumption

By Pratima Desai and Polly Yam

LONDON, Nov 2 Stronger Chinese demand for copper in recent weeks is unlikely to last or to signal a broader recovery for the metal often regarded as a bellwether of economic growth, according to industry sources and a delve into data.

A surge in Chinese imports of copper is mainly due to buyers taking advantage of low prices to restock, rather than representing increased industrial consumption of the metal widely used in the power and construction sectors.

This would mean the upturn is likely to be just a blip in the longer term slowing in copper demand growth in the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

It would also dash expectations of stronger prospects for the Chinese economy, where growth looks set to slip to a 25-year low this year.

Copper prices have fallen over the past six months, hit by China's economic slowdown and its transition to more consumer-led economic growth and away from exports and manufacturing.

The Asian powerhouse accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption, which is expected to be around 23 million tonnes this year. Estimates of China's demand growth in 2015 mostly vary between zero and 3 percent.

That compared with around 7 percent last year was a major reason for copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) falling to a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne in late August, a 25-percent drop from the year high of $6,481 in May.

But since that August low, prices have risen about 5 percent to around $5,100. Behind the recent optimism are Chinese imports, which in September rose more than 20 percent from August, to 351,956 tonnes.

Falling stocks in bonded warehouses, to 400,000 tonnes from 500,000 tonnes in August, have also been cited as a positive by traders because taking the metal out of these warehouses entails paying the VAT, suggesting real Chinese demand.

However industry sources said lower copper prices had spurred China's State Reserves Bureau as well as manufacturing firms to buy the metal for their stockpiles, rather than for industrial use.

WINTER

"End-users in China have been drawing down inventories for about 18 months. Some of the bigger cable producers have been restocking in recent weeks," a source at a commodity trader said. "The arb was open, it supported inventory build."

The arb is a reference to the price differential between copper traded on the LME and on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE). Prices on the LME fell below those on SHFE, partly due to China's move to devalue its currency in August.

A preference for LME copper can be seen in inventory data. Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses, at 267,850 a tonne, are down nearly 30 percent since late August. Much of that metal is heading towards China, traders say.

Some analysts expect a recovery in China's housing market, with bank lending to property developers and home buyers having increased in the third quarter and the government pledging to invest at least 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) in power grid infrastructure.

But others say seasonal patterns suggest otherwise.

"Trade and general demand for copper will probably slow as we head into China's winter - it's a tough time to deliver the metal into power distribution and property during that time of year," said Morgan Stanley commodity analyst Tom Price.

Anecdotally, doubts about real demand were voiced at a conference in China's southern region of Guangxi last month.

One delegate told Reuters he was worried high stocks of air-conditioners among makers and sellers who cannot offload them to the housing market would cut demand for copper tubes, and that his company would probably import less refined copper next year.

Another said many small and medium-sized plants making power cables and wires had a dearth of orders.

($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi)

