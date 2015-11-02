* Surge in China imports mainly due to restocking - sources,
By Pratima Desai and Polly Yam
LONDON, Nov 2 Stronger Chinese demand for copper
in recent weeks is unlikely to last or to signal a broader
recovery for the metal often regarded as a bellwether of
economic growth, according to industry sources and a delve into
data.
A surge in Chinese imports of copper is mainly due to buyers
taking advantage of low prices to restock, rather than
representing increased industrial consumption of the metal
widely used in the power and construction sectors.
This would mean the upturn is likely to be just a blip in
the longer term slowing in copper demand growth in the world's
biggest consumer of the metal.
It would also dash expectations of stronger prospects for
the Chinese economy, where growth looks set to slip to a 25-year
low this year.
Copper prices have fallen over the past six months, hit by
China's economic slowdown and its transition to more
consumer-led economic growth and away from exports and
manufacturing.
The Asian powerhouse accounts for nearly half of global
copper consumption, which is expected to be around 23 million
tonnes this year. Estimates of China's demand growth in 2015
mostly vary between zero and 3 percent.
That compared with around 7 percent last year was a major
reason for copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
falling to a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne in late August, a
25-percent drop from the year high of $6,481 in May.
But since that August low, prices have risen about 5 percent
to around $5,100. Behind the recent optimism are Chinese
imports, which in September rose more than 20 percent from
August, to 351,956 tonnes.
Falling stocks in bonded warehouses, to 400,000 tonnes from
500,000 tonnes in August, have also been cited as a positive by
traders because taking the metal out of these warehouses entails
paying the VAT, suggesting real Chinese demand.
However industry sources said lower copper prices had
spurred China's State Reserves Bureau as well as manufacturing
firms to buy the metal for their stockpiles, rather than for
industrial use.
WINTER
"End-users in China have been drawing down inventories for
about 18 months. Some of the bigger cable producers have been
restocking in recent weeks," a source at a commodity trader
said. "The arb was open, it supported inventory build."
The arb is a reference to the price differential between
copper traded on the LME and on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
(SHFE). Prices on the LME fell below those on SHFE, partly due
to China's move to devalue its currency in August.
A preference for LME copper can be seen in inventory data.
Copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses, at 267,850 a tonne,
are down nearly 30 percent since late August. Much of that metal
is heading towards China, traders say.
Some analysts expect a recovery in China's housing market,
with bank lending to property developers and home buyers having
increased in the third quarter and the government pledging to
invest at least 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) in power grid
infrastructure.
But others say seasonal patterns suggest otherwise.
"Trade and general demand for copper will probably slow as
we head into China's winter - it's a tough time to deliver the
metal into power distribution and property during that time of
year," said Morgan Stanley commodity analyst Tom Price.
Anecdotally, doubts about real demand were voiced at a
conference in China's southern region of Guangxi last month.
One delegate told Reuters he was worried high stocks of
air-conditioners among makers and sellers who cannot offload
them to the housing market would cut demand for copper tubes,
and that his company would probably import less refined copper
next year.
Another said many small and medium-sized plants making power
cables and wires had a dearth of orders.
($1 = 6.3371 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Pravin Char)