* Spot TC/RC at about $108/T, 10.8 cents/lb - sources

* Strong spot rates may help smelters on term talks

* Term talks to start in mid-November

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Nov 4 Spot treatment and refining charges that Chinese copper smelters receive for processing raw material concentrate imports have risen 10 percent in two months to hit a seven-month high, as many smelters cut purchases prior to talks on term shipments.

Strong spot rates could help smelters receive higher charges for the 2016 term shipments.

Spot standard copper concentrates to China traded carrying treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) of about $108 per tonne and 10.8 cents per pound this week, the highest since April 2015, sources at smelters said.

Spot TC/RCs were at about $98-$100 and 9.8-10 cents in September and $92-$95 and 9.2-9.5 cents in August.

TC/RCs are paid to Chinese smelters by sellers to convert concentrate imports into refined metal and are deducted from the smelters' purchase prices. As the supply of concentrate rises, the demand for smelting capacity and the charges also increase, which while boosting profits for smelters could cut earnings of the sellers.

Supply of spot concentrates may rise next month, as some global traders and miners try to boost revenues ahead of the year-end, said a trader at an international trading house.

Large Chinese smelters were not keen to take spot concentrate imports prior to talks with global miners on term shipments in 2016, though smaller smelters were seeking spot shipments with higher TC/RCs, the smelter sources and traders said.

A manager at a medium-sized smelter said his firm was seeking spot imports and asking for TC/RCs of $107-$108 and 10.7-10.8 cents.

Chinese smelters and global miners are set to start talks on TC/RCs for term shipments in 2016 in mid-November.

Many Chinese smelters expect the global concentrate market to have a surplus next year although some global miners have trimmed production due to low metal prices trading not far off six-year lows, said a manager at a state-owned smelter.

"Many estimates (by analysts) show a surplus...based on miners' production plans," the manager said. He expects the 2016 benchmark TC/RC to rise up to $110 and 11 cents, from this year's $107 and 10.7 cents.

Smelter executives and traders said last month the 2016 benchmark could be about $100-$110 and 10-11 cents.

Still, China's demand for concentrate imports is expected to rise next year to cover higher metal production, meaning some pressure on TC/RCs.

State-backed research firm Antaike expects China's refined copper production to rise 6-7 percent to 7.87-7.94 million tonnes in 2016. China is expected to add about 550,000 tonnes both in smelting and refining capacity next year. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)