* Term 2015 TC/RC to China at $100-$110/T, 10-11 c/lb
-smelters
* Smelters, miners to meet next month
* Codelco to buy 300,000 T standard concentrates for 2015 -
source
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Oct 29 China's copper smelters may be
paid between 9 percent and 20 percent more in fees for
processing raw material concentrate next year by global miners,
reflecting higher world mine production, executives at smelters
and traders said.
Chinese smelters expect the benchmark treatment and refining
charges (TC/RC) for term shipments of clean, standard copper
concentrate to rise to $100-110 per tonne and 10-11 cents per
pound in 2015 from $92 and 9.2 cents in 2014.
TC/RCs are paid to smelters by sellers to convert
concentrate into refined metal and are deducted from the
smelters' purchase prices. As the supply of concentrate
increases, the demand for smelting capacity and the charges also
rise, translating into higher profits for smelters.
Mine output is estimated to rise 8.6 percent year-on-year in
2015, according to Reuters' data.
Chinese smelters had earlier expected the 2015 TC/RC at
about $115 and have lowered expectations slightly after
discussions with global miners in the LME Week in London last
week. Miners had not put forward any number in the discussions,
smelter executives said.
Miners were unwilling to give a big rise in term 2015
TC/RCs, arguing that there would be competing demand for their
production from some new mines who wanted to blend the purchases
with their own production of lower grades, said one of the
executives, who declined to be named because he was not
authorised to talk to media.
"If we got $105 and 10.5 cents, it should be a good one,"
said the executive.
But many Chinese smelters believe those purchases for
blending would not be enough to affect 2015 term TC/RC
substantially, said another executive at a large smelter.
Smelters and miners, including Freeport-McMoRan and
BHP, are set to hold the first round of formal talks
next month and the smelters may put initial bids at $115-$120
and 11.5-12 cents, said the two executives and an industry
source.
Global miners probably aimed to settle below $100 and 10
cents TC/RCs in 2015, said a source at a Western miner.
Chinese smelters and Freeport settled TC/RC for 2014 at $92
and 9.2 cents. Smelters failed to settle full-year charges with
BHP but agreed $99 and 9.9 cents for the first half of 2014.
Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, has
aimed for more than $100 and 10 cents TC/RC in 2015, while
smelters in Europe expect $105-$115 and 10.5-11.5 cents.
CODELCO
Demand for clean, standard concentrates for blending is
rising as new mines came on stream, including Codelco's Ministro
Hales in Chile and Chinalco's Toromocho mine in Peru.
Concentrates from the two mines contain more than 0.5
percent arsenic, the maximum allowed in imports by the world's
top buyer China.
Blended concentrates typically carry higher charges than
standard grades, depending on impurities.
Codelco may buy about 300,000 tonnes of clean, standard
concentrates from the international market in 2015 to blend with
about 30,000 tonnes of concentrates from Ministro Hales to sell
to China, said the industry source who has knowledge of Codelco
operations.
A Codelco representative in Chile declined to comment.
The expected purchase by Codelco is equivalent to a quarter
of China's record imports in September.
The Codelco blended concentrates are expected to sell to
China in 2015 with TC/RCs about $10 and 1 cent more than
standard grades.
(Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero in SANTIAGO and Melanie
Burton in SYDNEY; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)