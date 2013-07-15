* China's copper imports hit nine-month high in June
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, July 16 A crackdown in China aimed at
curbing distorted credit growth has triggered growing demand for
the use of commodities as collateral to raise cash, causing
distortion of another kind in the international trade of copper.
China's copper imports rose to a nine-month high in June and
are likely to stay strong through the third quarter on growing
demand for using copper-backed financing as a cheaper and more
accessible alternative to bank borrowing.
Financing demand led copper imports into China in June to
buck the wider trend of falling shipments in industrial raw
materials as economic growth slowed. In contrast to copper, the
volume of iron ore and crude imported into the world's
second-largest economy fell from the previous month.
New rules to control credit growth have encouraged demand
for copper for collateral for financing, partly by making banks
and firms hold the physical metal. Companies have also turned to
the practice after being blocked from other credit sources.
China is the world's top consumer of copper and more imports
flowing into financing are offsetting soft industrial demand for
the metal and lending some support to weak global prices, which
have dropped 14 percent so far this year.
"Demand for copper financing will continue to stay robust in
the third quarter since credit in China will remain tight. Banks
may be told to lend more to the small and medium-enterprises,
but that won't happen because banks want to manage risks," said
Lian Zheng, a copper analyst at Xinhu Futures.
"If the arbitrage for imports remains attractive, we may see
strong imports for the rest of the year."
Since the imports are not actually consumed, they inflate
China's copper demand and yet remain in storage, an overhang
that would pressure prices if copper financing is unwound.
The use of copper for financing could undermine what is
widely regarded as Beijing's most drastic credit clamp down in
two decades to rein in shadow banking networks fuelling lending.
"Because of the latest liquidity crunch, we've actually seen
more companies come to us and say they are interested in copper
financing," said Jing Chuan, chief researcher at Citic Futures.
For the broader economy, the persistence of China's 'cash
for copper' financing scheme underscores the difficulties
Beijing face in controlling the grey credit market.
The International Monetary Fund has said that shadow
banking, which the People's Bank of China estimates to account
for over 20 percent of total outstanding loans, as one of the
key risks in China's increasingly complex regulatory system.
MORE COPPER
Copper is dollar denominated, so importers can obtain loans
at lower interest rates than yuan loans by using the metal as
collateral. To get the cash, importers pay a small percentage of
the value of the metal upfront and get bank credit for the rest.
The bank then pays for the copper. The importing firm sells
the metal and can invest the cash where it wants until it has to
repay the credit to the bank, usually six months after issue.
One of the areas that Beijing has targeted is credit to
firms involved in buying and selling of goods in bonded
warehouses in China's tariff-free areas.
Beijing has, since May, forced banks to provide more
documents detailing transactions before foreign currency loans
can be issued.
The aim was to curb overstated trade invoices that disguised
movement of funds into China as payments for goods and services.
The new rules have impacted trade using bonded warehouse
receipts for collateral rather than the actual metal. That has
forced firms to go back to importing copper rather than using
receipts for loans.
Demand for imports has also increased because banks now
require warehouse receipts to show that the borrower is holding
physical metal to justify existing loans, industry sources said.
That has led to a scramble for copper. China's refined
copper imports in May rose 27 percent from April and climbed
another 6 percent in June to a nine-month high of 379,951
tonnes.
Those lacking physical metal to back existing loans risk
their trade status being downgraded by the foreign exchange
regulator and losing the right to transact cross-border yuan
trade.
HARD TO SNUFF OUT
The stricter checks have affected roughly 2,000 smaller
copper trading firms, He Jinbi, president of Maike Metals, told
a recent industry conference in Hong Kong.
Banks have also shortened the repayment period to 90 days
from six months and are demanding higher loan deposits of 20-30
percent for some smaller firms, up from 10 percent previously.
But for large companies, it is business as usual. Those
firms are acting as intermediaries for some of the small firms
that are struggling to gain access to credit.
"The new regulations have made it more expensive to get
trade loans," said Standard Charted analyst Judy Zhu.
"But it will not stamp out copper financing because it is
almost impossible to determine which are proper trading firms
and which are investors using copper imports as a way to profit
from various arbitrage."
Banks are said to be encouraging the trade, as the loans are
off the balance sheet and allow them to circumvent Beijing's
monthly lending quota.
"We have bank managers explaining to us how we can make more
money via interest rate or foreign exchange differentials or how
we can invest the money in their financial products for quick
cash," said a manager at a local copper trading firm.
