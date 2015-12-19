HONG KONG Dec 19 Nine large copper smelters in
China have agreed that they could deepen planned production cuts
next year from the 350,000 tonnes of refined copper set earlier,
depending on earnings, an executive at one of the smelters said
on Saturday.
The agreement followed a quarterly executive meeting by the
producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss the concentrate and
metal markets, and to assess progress since the production cuts
agreed in late November.
The smelters are members of the China Smelters Purchase
Team.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Ed Davies)