HONG KONG Dec 19 Nine large copper smelters in
China have agreed that they could deepen planned production cuts
next year beyond 350,000 tonnes proposed earlier if prices and
profitability deteriorate, an executive at one of the smelters
said on Saturday.
The agreement followed a quarterly executive meeting by the
producers on Saturday in Shanghai to discuss the concentrate and
metal markets, and to assess progress since the production cuts
agreed in late November.
The smelters are members of the China Smelters Purchase Team
(CSPT) and the bulk are state-owned companies, including Jiangxi
Copper , Tongling Nonferrous Metals
and Jinchuan Group.
The smelters had agreed that the planned cut of 350,000
tonnes would be the minimum, and could be bigger if metal prices
fell further and/or treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for
spot concentrate imports were lower than smelters' costs, the
executive said.
"We all agreed that we won't conduct loss-making
business...our production would depend on profit," he said,
declining to be identified since the meeting was private.
The smelters were responding to pressure from the central
government to tackle oversupply issues facing the metals
industry.
Previously, some smelters had resisted cutting production
because local governments were targeting higher economic growth
rates, the executive said.
The smelters were now willing to close capacity that did not
meet environmental standards, or that was high cost, said the
executive.
He did not give a price level at which the smelters could
start making deeper cuts in refined copper production, nor
specify spot TC/RCs that would be above the smelters' costs.
Copper prices plunged to their lowest in more than six years
in the domestic and international markets in
the second half of 2015.
The smelters agreed that the term TC/RC of $97.35 per tonne
and 9.735 cents per pound set by Jiangxi Copper and Chilean
miner Antofagasta this week should be the benchmark for term
2016 concentrate imports in China, the executive said.
TC/RCs are paid to Chinese smelters by sellers to convert
raw material copper concentrate imports into refined metal and
are deducted from the smelters' purchase prices.
Many smelters in China should be able to make profit with
TC/RCs above $90 and 9 cents, industry sources have said.
