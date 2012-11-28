* Refined copper cathode consumption growth seen at 4.8 pct
in 2012 - Jiangxi Copper
* Seeing good interest from Chinese importers for 2013-
Aurubis
* Global concentrate supply to rise in 2013 - Jiangxi Copper
SHANGHAI, Nov 28 Consumption of copper cathode
is likely to grow more slowly in China in 2013, cooling further
after the pace of growth looks set to drop by at least a third
this year, senior metals executives said on Wednesday.
Demand for industrial metals such as copper has weakened
this year as China's economic growth slows, largely due to a
decline in manufacturing activity in its main export market
Europe.
China, the world's top user of copper, could stage a tepid
economic rebound in the fourth quarter as higher public
infrastructure spending nudges it out of seven consecutive
quarters of slowdown, but growth will remain lethargic through
2013 a Reuters poll showed.
"Cathode consumption and imports would definitely grow next
year but the growth rate will be slower," Jerry Jiao, the
president of Minmetals Nonferrous Metals Holdings, said at a
Metal Bulletin conference in Shanghai.
Wu Yuneng, deputy general manager of Jiangxi Copper
, the top refined copper cathode producer
in China, also forecast at the conference that Chinese cathode
consumption growth would slow in 2013 after growth of 4.8
percent this year.
Neither provided a specific figure, but growth was seen as
well down on 7.8 percent growth last year, 11.5 percent in 2010,
19.6 percent in 2009 and 11.8 percent in 2008, according to data
from Antaike, a state-owned research firm.
Stefan Boel, a member of the executive board at Aurubis AG,
the biggest cathode producer in Germany, said it was seeing good
interest from Chinese importers for next year and while growth
may not be double-digit, there could "be still good growth".
Chile's Codelco, the world's largest copper
producer, has started talks for 2013 term shipments with Chinese
customers, CEO Thomas Keller said.
CONCENTRATE
China's copper smelting capacity is expected to rise by
about 420,000 tonnes to around 5.6 million tonnes by the end of
this year, compared with about 5.18 million tonnes last year,
and capacity would continue to grow at a similar pace in 2013,
said Wu at Jiangxi Copper.
But he said some smelters in China were not running full
production capacity because of the high price to import raw
material concentrate.
"Even though the new capacity was completed, some may not
reach full production," Wu said, noting that concentrate supply
in the global market was expected to rise next year as new mines
come on stream.
Jiangxi Copper estimates global mine production would rise
by more than one million tonnes of copper next year.