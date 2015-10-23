* State-backed research firm sees 2016 demand-growth at 4-4.5 pct

* Considering cutting 2015 demand forecast from 5.3 pct currently

* Says production may rise up to 7 pct to 7.94 mln T in 2016

By Polly Yam

NANNING, CHINA, Oct 23 China's demand for copper is expected to rise 4-4.5 percent in 2016, with the exact level depending on economic growth, investment in power projects and bank credit to small- and medium-scaled factories, said a senior analyst at state-backed research firm Antaike.

Those variables have also prompted Antaike to trim its 2015 forecast for growth in copper demand to 5.3 percent from the 6.2 percent touted at the start of the year, He Xiaohui told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Nanning in southwest China. He put demand at 9.18 million tonnes in 2015.

But He said the 2015 forecast could be cut further to below 5 percent in December if appetite for the metal did not show signs of improving.

"Few people expect demand (growth) to be better next year than this year," He said.

"Optimists say the winter is not over yet. Pessimists say it is just the beginning."

He said bank credit to the metals sector, in particular small- and medium-sized firms, had been tight.

Some smaller factories that use refined copper for manufacturing of copper rods and power cables had contracted out their orders to bigger ones or declined to take orders because they did not have cash to buy metal, he said.

State investment in the power sector is expected to rise next year after slowing in 2015. Still, copper is used only when grids fund projects and place orders for power cables and wires, He said.

China will spend at least 2 trillion yuan ($315 billion) to improve its power grid infrastructure over the 2015-2020 period, which an executive at a state-owned copper producer told Reuters could consume some 1.3 million tonnes of refined copper.

Antaike's He said copper demand could boom if funding for power projects surged next year.

Still, he said that demand growth is expected to lag refined copper production in China, which could cut demand for metal imports but increase need for imports of raw material copper concentrate.

Refined copper production may rise 6-7 percent to 7.87-7.94 million tonnes in 2016 as production at new smelters that came onstream this year and last year rises gradually, said He. Growth expected for this year is 7.7 percent.

China is expected to add about 550,000 tonnes both in smelting and refining capacity next year versus 500,000 tonnes in smelting capacity and 450,000 tonnes in refining capacity this year. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)