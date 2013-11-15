* Smelters estimate 2013 refined production up to 5.6 mln T
* Estimate 17 pct lower than official headline output
* Inflated figures distort domestic metal demand,
concentrate needs
* Smelters to use lower figures in contract talks with
miners
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Nov 15 China's production of refined
copper may have been inflated by more than 15 percent this year,
smelter sources said, raising fresh concerns about the quality
of data from the world's second-largest economy.
China is the world's top copper producer and importer and a
pumped-up production figure would exaggerate its underlying
demand, adding to analysts' suspicion about the reliability of
data ranging from jobs to exports. Fake invoicing inflated
China's overall trade - imports and exports - figures by about
$75 billion in January-April of this year.
China's importance as an engine of global economic growth
and a top import market for a range of commodities from iron ore
to soybeans, means its data is scrutinised by firms worldwide
for a reading on future demand.
Nine of China's top smelters met last weekend to seek
clarity on supply and demand fundamentals after China's National
Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported record refined copper output
in October and annualised 2013 production of 6.8 million tonnes.
Executives from three large smelters, who will meet global
miners for term contract talks later this year, told Reuters the
official headline figure had likely been boosted by
double-counting, as well as product from smaller plants being
wrongly categorised.
"Our production has been double-counted and other producers
should be in the same situation," said one of the executives,
who declined to be named given the sensitivity of the issue.
The three estimated China's actual 2013 refined copper
output at about 5.6 million tonnes, 17 percent below the
official figure, based on production schedules at 31 firms. They
forecast 2014 output at about 6.3 million tonnes.
"Based on our refined output estimate, there has not been as
much supply in the domestic market as the statistics indicated,"
one of the executives said. "The fact is that tens of thousands
of tonnes of bonded stocks have already been used because of a
supply shortage," he added, referring to a fall in Shanghai
stocks from 1 million tonnes in the first quarter to around
400,000 tonnes currently.
WIDENING GAP
The executives said copper output figures have been inflated
for years, but the problem is getting worse as smelters expand
operations to other provinces, exacerbating the issue of
double-counting.
In one example, Jiangxi Copper Corp, China's top producer,
included output at its 100,000-tonnes-a-year Penghui unit in
Shandong province when reporting production to the Jiangxi
government, where the firm is headquartered. However, the
Penghui subsidiary also reported its own output to Shandong
authorities, said two people familiar with operations at the
firms.
The problem is set to worsen as companies add operations in
multiple provinces. Jiangxi Copper is putting new plants in
Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces, while Gansu-based Jinchuan
Group will open a 400,000-tonnes-a-year plant in Guangxi next
year.
An NBS spokesman told Reuters the bureau's statistics from
industry firms was based on the reported amount by each legal
entity.
Jiangxi Copper has a minority stake in Penghui, but the two
firms are separate entities.
At the same time, output from small smelters producing
semi-processed material blister or anode is often labelled as
"refined copper", said Li Chunlan, an analyst for consultancy
CRU. This material is later turned into refined copper by big
smelters and counted again.
Compounding the data issue, local officials eager for
political advancement tend to massage growth and industrial
output figures upward, a problem the statistics bureau has been
tackling. The bureau in September said Luliang County in Yunnan
province had inflated its first-half industrial output and
fixed-asset investment data by more than 100 percent.
2014 CONTRACT
An inflated refined copper output figure could complicate
term supply negotiations between China's smelters and global
miners, who provide copper concentrate term contracts, with
sellers pushing for lower treatment and refining charges
(TC/RCs).
BHP Billiton this week offered a rise in
yearly TC/RC for 2014 to Chinese smelters, but the smelters
still see it as too low because they expect a supply surplus in
the global market.
Global miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to convert concentrate
into refined metal, with charges deducted from the sale price.
Miners offer to pay less if they believe there is strong demand
for the raw material to produce metal.
Based on surveys of 51 smelters, China will bring onstream
about 800,000 tonnes of smelting capacity that uses concentrate
as feed, boosting total capacity to nearly 5 million tonnes in
2014, the three executives said. The new capacity will produce
650,000 tonnes of refined copper next year.
Yet some global miners, who have based their calculations on
official statistics, are forecasting a much higher rise of more
than 1 million tonnes, they said.
Big gaps between miners and smelters on demand could lead to
drawn out term negotiations for 2014 TC/RCs, when the two sides
meet next week at a big copper event in Shanghai.