* Japan smelter offers $85 a tonne for 2013 vs $100 for 2012
* Top producer Codelco said to be mulling $105 a tonne
* Chinese buyers seen taking time to study market, place
orders
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, Oct 4 Japan's biggest copper smelter, Pan
Pacific Copper, is in talks with buyers in China to
slash its term premium for 2013 shipments by 15 percent from
this year, a source familiar with the matter said, as demand
slows in the metal's top consumer.
The cut in premiums, to $85 a tonne paid over the London
Metal Exchange copper price from $100 this year, is at
the high end of expectations, as growth in China's manufacturing
sector shows signs of steadying at a slower pace and demand
prospects for copper remain murky.
"Chinese buyers are taking time to read the market and
placing orders," said the source, who declined to be identified
because the talks were not public.
"Their views on the market are mixed, with some expecting
recovery in demand later this year, thanks to the government's
stimulus measures."
China's imports of copper in August were its second lowest
this year, falling 2.9 percent from July to 355,856 tonnes, as a
slowdown in the global economy hit the country's manufacturing
sector.
The premium was fixed at a sensible level, one analyst said.
"The copper market is looking tight as we head into the
middle of the decade 2015 onwards, but at the moment, China is
slowing and Europe is weak," said London-based analyst Leon
Westgate at Standard Bank.
"All things considered, it's a pragmatic, sensible level."
He added, "Codelco is likely to be pitched a bit higher than
that (because of extra transport, financing costs)."
Japanese suppliers, the world's third-biggest producer of
copper, usually decide premiums with Chinese buyers before the
world's No.1 producer, Codelco of Chile, begins talks
with Chinese and European buyers.
Codelco will seek to cut 2013 physical copper premiums to
Asian buyers by about $5 to around $105, while its European rate
is likely to be held or trimmed by less, a source linked to the
company told Reuters late last month.
Talks between Japanese suppliers and Chinese buyers have
been delayed this year because of tensions between the two
countries over a territorial dispute, a Chinese executive said.
Japan sold 147,006 tonnes of refined copper to China in the
first eight months of the year, making it China's third-largest
supplier of the construction material. Japan accounts for six
percent of China's imports..
To energise an economy mired in its worst slowdown in three
years, China recently approved 60 infrastructure projects worth
more than $150 billion, encouraging investors to hope the
world's second-largest economy may get a lift in the fourth
quarter and beyond.
But some industry sources have said the impact of the
infrastructure projects could unfold over the next one to two
years, producing minimal benefits in the fourth quarter.
Pan Pacific is a joint venture between JX Nippon Mining &
Metals Corp and Mitsui Mining and Smelting.
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam in Hong Kong and Melanie
Burton in Singapore,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)