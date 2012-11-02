TOKYO Nov 2 Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest copper smelter, sold 120,000 tonnes of copper to China under a 2013 term contract, about the same as in 2012, at a premium of $85 a tonne over the LME cash price, a source directly involved in the talks said.

The 2013 premium is 15 percent lower than in 2012 due to uncertainties over copper demand in China, the world's biggest consumer of the industrial metal.

