BRIEF-Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
* Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
HONG KONG Aug 6 China's copper smelters are planning to increase refined copper exports following recent tax adjustments that have reduced their export costs and made such trades more attractive, two sources at smelters said on Monday.
The move could shift thousands of tonnes of refined copper back London Metal Exchange warehouses and pressure global prices, which have so far shed more than 13 percent from the year's high hit in February.
"We plan to export at least 10,000 tonnes of copper a month. Total exports (from China) could be between 20,000-30,000 tonnes per month," said a sales manager at a large smelter, referring to copper exports in the second half of the year.
China's tax bureau has since July 1 cut the 3 percent value-added tax for tolled copper exports.
The tax reduction means that Chinese smelters, looking to profit from higher LME prices, will now be able to start exporting at a narrower price range compared with before.
* Amazon announces plans to expand in Miami with new fulfillment center
(Refiles to correct date) * UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meeting support demand * Gold holds near Tuesday top of $1,295.97, highest since Nov 2016 * Palladium holding close to near 3-yr high By Vijaykumar Vedala BENGALURU, June 7 Gold edged lower on Wednesday, although still holding near its highest in seven months, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of key political and economic events that are expected to stoke bullion's safe-haven appeal. A nationa