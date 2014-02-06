CHICAGO Feb 6 Chinese importers canceled
purchases of four cargoes of U.S. corn this week, after one
cargo was diverted to Vietnam last week, U.S. government data
showed on Thursday, as a dispute over an unapproved genetically
modified strain remained unresolved.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed, via its daily
reporting system, the cancellation of 220,000 tonnes of corn by
China for shipment in the current marketing year.
In a weekly export sales report on Thursday, USDA said
63,127 tonnes of corn that was reported shipped to China in the
week ending Dec. 19 was instead bound for Vietnam. Other cargoes
have been reported switched to Japan, South Korea and Spain in
recent weeks.
China has rejected more than 600,000 tonnes of U.S. corn
since November because the shipments contained MIR 162 corn, a
GMO strain developed by Syngenta Ag that is not
approved for import by China.
U.S. officials and trade groups have met with Chinese
officials to try to speed the approval process, but the matter
is likely to remain unresolved until at least the spring.
"Exporters don't anticipate that this GMO issue is going to
be resolved anytime soon. They could try to deliver on the
contracts, but it could be senseless given the risk of rejection
because it can be costly to sell it out at a discount," said
Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Prudential Bache.
"I would expect to see some more (cancellations) going
forward. Unless something changes very quickly, I don't
anticipate that we'll see any additional shipments being made
this year."
Nearly 1.8 million tonnes in corn sold to China for 2013/14
delivery remains unshipped as of Jan. 30, according to USDA
data. Also, a portion of the nearly 4.8 million tonnes in sales
to "unknown destinations" was also believed to have been
earmarked for China.
But while demand from China has declined, other buyers have
accelerated their U.S. corn purchases as prices remain near a
recent 3-1/2 year low.
Net U.S. corn export sales have far exceeded expectations in
each of the past two weeks. Top importer Japan has been a
particularly active buyer, booking almost 1.6 million tonnes
during that time.