(Updates with U.S. traders' comments, prices)
BEIJING/CHICAGO Oct 28 Chinese customers have
temporarily stopped buying distiller's dried grains (DDGs) from
the United States amid worries that Beijing may launch a new
anti-dumping probe into imports of the feed ingredient, industry
sources said.
China is the world's top buyer of DDGs, a by-product of corn
ethanol that is used by feed mills as a substitute for corn and
soymeal. China imports almost all of its needs from the United
States, the largest exporter, with the total value reaching $1.6
billion so far this year.
"Buyers have stopped ordering new shipments. They are
worried about the anti-dumping probe," said one trader with an
international trading house, who did not want to be identified.
Another big Chinese buyer also said that it would not make
any new orders until the situation became clear.
Two industry sources said Chinese ethanol companies
submitted an anti-dumping request to China's commerce ministry
last week. The ministry did not respond to Reuters' request for
confirmation.
The ministry in late 2010 launched an anti-dumping
investigation into U.S. DDGs imports and later extended the
probe before dropping it in mid-2012. The investigation led to a
slowdown in imports from China.
One U.S. trader of DDGs said he was still seeing inquiries
from Chinese customers. Two other traders said Chinese buyers
had previously backed off from making purchases in anticipation
of an anti-dumping probe.
China's pace of buying has slowed in the last three months
from record volumes seen earlier this year, one of the U.S.
traders said. Lack of demand and big U.S. corn and soy harvests,
have pressured U.S. DDGs prices. But they have recently started
to strengthen again, partly on tighter supplies as ethanol
output declines.
U.S. export prices for DDGs are currently around $168 per
ton, up from $161 a week ago. In July, prices were around $158
per ton, U.S. traders say.
Cheap imports of U.S. DDGs have hurt China's ethanol
industry, which has been suffering losses since June 2013, Zhang
Guohong, a senior official with China's Alcohol Industry
Association, wrote in an article published by the official
Farmers Daily on Tuesday.
"We advise authorities to take measures to control imports
of dried distiller's grains from the United States," the article
said, proposing measures such as higher import duties, import
quotas or more vigorous checks into unapproved GMO corn content
in DDGs shipments.
Zhang said the 5.41 million tonnes that China imported from
the United States last year was the equivalent of about 18
million tonnes of corn, adding to the country's corn supply
surplus.
China's imports of U.S. DDGs remained at a record high level
from July to September.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping, David Stanway and Michael Hirtzer;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Cynthia Osterman)