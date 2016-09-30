(Corrects to show corn prices fell by a quarter since June not 20 percent in 2nd paragraph)

BEIJING, Sept 30 China has given approval to at least two companies to export corn, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, in a radical move by the world's No. 2 producer to cut its ballooning surplus that could add more supply to a saturated global market.

The move threatens to push prices down sharply in a market that has already fallen a quarter since June.

In what could be the first bulk exports in a decade, the government has issued permits to two state-owned companies, top grains trader Cofco and major processor and trader Beidahuang, allowing them to sell grain abroad, said China-based sources who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Domininque Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)