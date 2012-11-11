* New corn hybrids boost China's yields, cap imports
* Firms launch new seeds, farmers embrace technology
* China corn output at 5 tonnes/hectare, half of U.S.
* Some hybrids in northeast achieving U.S. yields
By Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 China's farmers are
using higher-yielding seeds and embracing modern technology in a
shift that makes it less likely China will be a long-term major
corn importer.
Record Chinese imports of 5.5 million tonnes in 2011-12
helped drive up benchmark Chicago corn prices to $8 a bushel
earlier this year - more than double the average of the past
decade - and raised the prospect of the world's second-biggest
consumer becoming dependent on big overseas purchases.
But the government, which has always pushed for
self-sufficiency in what is also the world's No.2 corn producing
nation, has approved the use of more hybrid seed varieties and
given more money to state farming institutions.
With new hybrid seeds, some farms in China's northeastern
grain belt are already matching corn yields in the U.S. Midwest,
around double the average Chinese production of 5 tonnes per
hectare.
China's corn crop is forecast at a record 200 million tonnes
this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and
imports are expected to tumble.
"My view is that within the next 7-10 years the gap in terms
of demand and supply will probably be reduced to close to zero
if the technology can reach the farmer," said Diego Diz, China
corn marketing lead for Monsanto.
A sizeable reduction in China's imports could leave big
exporters such as the United States and Argentina with no ready
alternative outlets, analysts said, as there's little or no
growth in demand elsewhere.
"China might not emerge as a major corn importer given
efforts to boost yields," said Abah Ofon, a commodities analyst
at Standard Chartered. "But they'll remain opportunistic buyers,
taking U.S. corn as and when the price is low."
MORE INTENSIVE
Seed firms such as Monsanto Co, DuPont
Pioneer, Syngenta AG and their Chinese joint venture
partners are set to roll out more drought-, pest- and
weed-resistant hybrids, with a focus on tougher stalks and roots
needed for mechanised harvesting and more intensive planting.
Better management of pests and weeds, which can cost up to a
fifth of the crop, is boosting yield gains, said Diz, adding
that teaching farmers not to harvest their corn too early could
boost yields by another 7-10 percent.
"China's corn farming practice is at a turning point," said
Haiquan Zhang, chief China representative of Germany-based KWS
SAAT AG, one of the world's top plant breeding firms.
The scale of China's challenge to meet surging demand for
meat, and the corn to feed the animals, is enormous.
"Over the next 15 years, China needs 80-100 million tonnes
of corn, additional corn, a year," said Hardeep Grewal,
Syngenta's head of corn marketing for Asia-Pacific. "It means
yields have to go up 50-60 percent."
Farmers in Heilongjiang, which borders neighbouring Russia,
have expanded their corn fields further north, helped by seeds
that mature early, offering high yields in a shorter growing
period, local farmers said.
"There are better returns from corn and farmers are willing
to invest more in machinery," said Zhou Changchun, a technician
from Gongqing farm. "Corn output in the past 4-5 years has
started to pick up, thanks to early matured seeds."
MIND THE (YIELD) GAP
DuPont Pioneer's Xianyu 335 hybrid seed has proved popular
in the region, said farmers and a Beijing-based U.S. grains
industry official, who noted that early planting yielded 10-20
percent more than other hybrids.
Hybrid Yunrui 8, which has resistance to ear rot and storage
pests and performs well under drought, yields about 7.5 tonnes
per hectare, said B.M. Prasanna, director of the International
Maize and Wheat Improvement Center's global maize programme.
The Mexico-based centre is closely working with Chinese seed
firms and state agricultural institutes, drawing on a gene bank
of 27,000 samples of domesticated and wild corn varieties.
Yunrui 47 can yield up to 14 tonnes per hectare under
high-density planting, according to Fan Xingming, Director of
the Yunnan Academy of Agricultural Sciences, right at the top of
U.S. corn yields.
Hybrids have modernised planting as some seed firms
guarantee 95 percent germination, meaning farmers no longer have
to place 2-3 seeds per hole, hoping at least one germinates.
"These seeds are revolutionary for China, and are welcomed
by farmers even with higher prices," said the U.S. official, who
didn't want to be named as he is not authorised to talk to the
media.
Crop density, which has a direct impact on production, is up
by around half to 60,000 plants per hectare from five years ago,
but still lagging the U.S. level of around 80,000.
New varieties also mean reduced fertiliser use, and improved
water efficiency - a critical factor in the increasingly water
stressed northeast. By 2025, much of China's northeast will
become either severely or extremely water stressed, according to
the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas managed by the World Resources
Institute in Washington.
Water shortage was one factor cited by China's agriculture
minister on Friday as a threat to the country's ability to feed
itself, along with growing land and labour shortages.
"To ensure grain security...We will breed a new type of
agricultural player and develop proper-scale mechanised
farming," Han Changfu said at a session of the ruling Communist
Party congress.
As is often the case in China, where there is progress,
there is potential profit - for counterfeiters.
"There are a lot of fakes out there - most are just buying
cheap seeds and putting them in fancy packages," said another
Beijing-based U.S. agricultural official, who asked not to be
named as he is not authorised to talk to the media.
"Farmers just buy the seeds that look like they might work
and aren't too expensive. They have no real information."