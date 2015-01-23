BEIJING Jan 23 China, the world's
second-largest corn consumer, imported 607,201 tonnes of corn in
December, down 26 percent on year, official customs data showed
on Friday.
Corn imports in the whole year of 2014 fell 20.4 percent to
2.598 million tonnes, said the General Administration of
Customs.
Imports of distillers' dried grains (DDGs), a by-product of
corn, fell 95 percent in December to 26,210 tonnes. Imports for
2014 rose 35.3 percent to 5.4 million tonnes, data showed.
China, the world's top buyer of DDGs, imports almost all
from the United States, the world's biggest exporter.
(Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)