BRIEF-Huatian Hotel Group to pay no div for FY 2016
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BEIJING Dec 31 China will raise export rebates on Thursday for corn starch to 13 percent and that for some textile products to 17 percent, the Ministry of Finance said, a move to help loss-making farmers and textile makers.
The rebate increase for corn starch will be valid until end of 2015, the government said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
April 27 Lianchuang Electronic Technology Co Ltd :