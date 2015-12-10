(Corrects par 2, US major exporter, notnot importer)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Dec 9 China plans to bring
forward annual corn sales despite a saturated domestic market
and some warehouses may be forced to offload inferior corn in an
effort to clear a mounting stockpile, said industry sources.
There is no official figure on how much stock will be dumped
on the market, possibly as early as December, but the release
will likely accelerate a year-long rout in prices <0#DCC:> and
crimp domestic appetite for grain, reinforcing concerns among
major exporters like the United States.
China Grain Reserves Corp (Sinograin) may start releasing
old stocks before April, four months earlier than usual, several
industry sources said. Sinograin declined to comment.
This year the government only managed to sell 4.06 million
tonnes. China's corn stockpile is expected to hit 200 million
tonnes by April, equivalent to one year of China's
consumption.
"Government authorities are planning sales of old corn
stocks at a lower-than market price to some selected companies,
but timing, volume and prices have yet finalised," said one
official source who declined to be identified.
Beijing may not release a large volume of state stock before
its current stockpile scheme ends in April, but it is likely to
sell a volume of below one million tonnes of old stock to
ethanol and alcohol makers, said the source.
The source said the price may be higher than 1,500 yuan
($233.47) per tonne talked in the market. Beijing is currently
buying corn for state reserves in the northeast at a price of
2,000 yuan a tonne, aiming to boost rural income.
The support price is more than 20 percent higher than global
prices.
Some commercial warehouses that store on behalf of Sinograin
will be forced to offload stocks as government grain authorities
step up checks and are cracking down on purchases of inferior
corn for state reserves, two other sources said.
"Some warehouses have failed to comply but boosted buying,
at a pace too fast that has aroused the government's attention,"
said one source familiar with the plan.
Some warehouses in Jilin and Heilongjiang have been ordered
to stop stockpiling, the move could force these warehouses to
dump corn at domestic market as early as this month, they said.
"This crackdown will definitely be a big blow to the
market," said one source.
Beijing has had to consider new measures to sell down its
stocks amid fears that some of the older grain is no longer fit
for human consumption, the official People's Daily said on
Monday. These include sales restricted to designated sectors
such as alcohol, ethanol and feed, it said.
The reserve typically auctions off a certain tonnage of corn
each year after the stockpile scheme ends.
"They would (normally) wait until May 1 to start sales. But
if you've stored for so long, and stocked so much corn, then
what do you do?," said Li Qiang, chief analyst Shanghai JCI
Intelligence Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.4248 yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI, Niu Shuping and Dominique
Patton in BEIJING; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by
Michael Perry)