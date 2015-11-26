* Govt will cut corn support prices for 2nd yr in 2016/17
* May also offer freight subsidies to some processors
* Refiners, feed makers hard hit by high local corn prices
* Beijing gradually easing away from grain stockpiling
By Niu Shuping and David Stanway
BEIJING, Nov 26 Beijing plans to cut local corn
prices for a second year as it pushes to reignite stalled demand
from its crisis-hit grain processors and whittle down the
world's biggest corn stockpile, industry sources said.
In its latest move to boost a sector that has struggled with
the world's most expensive domestic corn, the government is
preparing to slash state support prices by another 10 percent to
1,800 yuan ($282) per tonne for 2016/17, according to three
sources. That would follow previously announced cuts for the
crop year that began in October.
Cheaper local prices could sap appetite for imports from
processors in the world's No.2 corn consumer behind the United
States, a move that could weigh on world prices and <0#C:> hurt
corn exporters from the Americas to Ukraine.
Grain processors make products ranging from animal feed to
sweeteners and ethanol.
A cut in prices could also stifle demand for corn
substitutes such as sorghum, distillers grains (DDGS) and
barley, which saw record Chinese imports of over 30 million
tonnes in 2014/15.
"The government has to reduce the price, given its massive
stocks and as domestic corn prices are still much more expensive
than imports," said Qian Jianjun, an analyst with Beijing Orient
Agri-business Consultant Co. Ltd.
Beijing could also offer freight subsidies to animal feed
mills in the south of the country that ship corn from the
northeastern growing belt, two of the sources said. They did not
specify when this could happen.
The finance ministry as well as the National Development and
Reform Commission did not respond to requests for comment.
The three sources, who have direct knowledge of the matter,
said Beijing may announce the new corn price cuts early next
year before planting starts in March.
"Imports of corn and corn substitutes could fall more than
we earlier expected, dropping 50 percent or even more from last
year," said an analyst with an official think-tank.
Beijing has been forced to gradually pull away from its
controversial policy of supporting farmers through buying corn
for national reserves, as stocks are expected to have ballooned
to 200 million tonnes by April next year - equivalent to over a
year of the country's consumption.
Higher local prices driven by the stockpiling mean that
mills and refiners have lost cash and racked up debt, with as
much as 60 percent of China's processing capacity shut over the
past three years, according to refinery sources.
LIFELINE?
In an earlier step to offer refiners a lifeline, Beijing in
September cut state support prices for the first time since
2008. Corn refineries in the northeast have also been offered
subsidies for buying local grain.
Those steps helped narrow the gap between domestic and
imported grain prices to a difference of around 20 percent, but
have not been enough to erode stocks or encourage broad
investment from the animal feedstock or sweetener sectors.
Although at least one company has taken advantage of cheaper
raw material prices: Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co, Asia's
largest corn refiner, restarted its idled corn sweetener and
lysine plants last week, an official told Reuters.
The lysine plant in the northeast province of Jilin will
reach full capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year by the end of
November, said the official, who declined to be identified as he
was not authorised to speak with media. Lysine is an animal feed
ingredient.
However, tepid demand for animal feed will stymie efforts to
boost many corn processors. Some poultry farmers' flocks are
recovering from bird flu and China's culling of its hog herds
has depleted stocks.
Meng Jinhui, an analyst with COFCO Futures Co. Ltd, said
corn demand would not return to the record highs seen in 2012 of
120 million tonnes "any time soon".
($1 = 6.3782 yuan)
(Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by
Josephine Mason and Joseph Radford)